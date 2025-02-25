Jimmy Berisha is no longer CEO of FC Schaffhausen. Keystone

Things remain chaotic at FC Schaffhausen. The club is parting ways with CEO Jimmy Berisha and Head of Sport Marc Hodel with immediate effect.

Jan Arnet

Jimmy Berisha and Marc Hodel and FC Schaffhausen are parting ways with immediate effect. This was announced by FC Schaffhausen in a press release on Tuesday. "This is intended to pave the way for new ideas and a new direction", the press release states.

Jimmy Berisha joined FCS in December 2023 and was Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO. Marc Hodel took over as Head of Sport at Schaffhausen in May 2024. The new club owners Fitim and Boletin Hasani are now on the Board of Directors and also manage the club operationally.

The Challenge League's bottom club is still looking for investors. Most recently, there were rumors that the club could be negotiating with an investor from Nepal (read more here). However, FCS cannot expect any financial rescue from the public sector, as Schaffhausen mayor Peter Neukomm explained on blue Sport.