The transfer of star striker Edin Dzeko to FC Schalke 04 is complete. The former Bundesliga top scorer is moving from Serie A club Fiorentina to the Bundesliga 2 leaders until the end of the season.

Dzeko became German champion with VfL Wolfsburg in 2009 and moved to Manchester City in January 2011. The 39-year-old Bosnian striker has also played for AS Roma, Inter Milan, Fenerbahce Istanbul and, most recently, Fiorentina last summer. However, he hardly ever played there.

Schalke, with Swiss midfielder Adrian Gantenbein, are aiming to return to the Bundesliga in their third season in the second tier since relegation.