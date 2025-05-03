Kees van Wonderen has to leave Schalke. Picture: Keystone

The end after this season had already been decided. But now Schalke is acting even earlier and parting ways with its head coach and his assistant.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Now Schalke's misunderstanding with Kees van Wonderen ends even earlier with a bang in the middle of the relegation battle. The 56-year-old Dutchman, who only took over the Royal Blues in October, has been released with immediate effect. The same applies to his assistant coach Robert Molenaar. U23 coach Jakob Fimpel will be in charge of Schalke's professionals in the two remaining Bundesliga 2 matches.

Schalke have 38 points, having won only one of their last seven league games and lost four. One point from the remaining two games would be enough to secure their place in the second division.

