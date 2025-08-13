Schalke's Moussa Sylla is confronted with a shitstorm.

Moussa Sylla is an important striker for Schalke 04. He recently hit the headlines because of his dog. Now he is defending himself through a lawyer and making accusations of his own.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Schalke striker Moussa Sylla has been criticized for allegedly wanting to get rid of his dog "Ghost" because he "unfortunately no longer has any use" for him.

Sylla is now defending himself against the allegations with the help of his lawyer and writes of "unfounded and manipulated accusations".

In the lawyer's letter, Sylla attacks the dog sitter and claims to have been blackmailed by her. Show more

Schalke goal scorer Moussa Sylla vehemently defends himself against the accusation that he left his dog "Ghost" with a dog sitter and no longer wanted him back. "For several days, Mr. Moussa Sylla and his family have been the target of a media campaign based on false, distorted and out-of-context information," reads a statement by French lawyer Dylan Bourkab, which Sylla published on his Instagram account.

"It is important to emphasize that 'Ghost' was never exposed," the letter, which is written in English, continues. The attacker from second-division football club Schalke 04 also posted a picture of a walk with the dog. He wrote: "I just want my dog back, thanks for the messages." However, the reactions of many people in the case have so far often been negative.

Massive accusations from dog sitter

The dog sitter who looked after "Ghost" was previously quoted in media reports. She reported that the Sylla family no longer responded to messages and broke off contact. The dog had therefore ended up at the Essen animal shelter. The dog sitter had also contacted an employee of FC Schalke. They apparently said that Sylla "unfortunately no longer had any use" for the dog.

It was also reported in the media that Sylla had imported his American Staffordshire bull terrier from France to Germany without notifying the relevant authorities. The dog breed is considered a listed dog, i.e. a potentially dangerous breed. However, the certificate of competence required to obtain an official permit had not been submitted to the Düsseldorf public order office, as reported by the "Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung". The newspaper also quotes the Essen animal shelter. It says that the animal lacks the necessary vaccinations and a vaccination certificate is also not available.

Sylla's side makes serious accusations itself

Sylla reacted to these accusations with a response from his lawyer: without a thorough check of the facts, some media outlets had "spread unfounded and manipulated accusations originating from the caretaker of the dog 'Ghost', whose real name is 'Luffy'", the lawyer's letter states. There were no further explanations regarding the animal's second name. The caregiver had "deliberately decided to break off all contact with the Sylla family, despite their repeated requests to get their animal back".

According to the lawyer, the guardian was "unlawfully withholding the dog and all official documents relating to the animal in order to unjustifiably assert her right of ownership". In addition, the same person had demanded a sum of money disguised as a donation to her animal association "as a condition for my clients to get their dog back".

The lawyer stressed that he would use "all legal means both in France and internationally" to "stop these harmful actions and vigorously defend the rights and dignity of Mr. Sylla and his family".

