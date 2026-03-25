Gerald Scheiblehner had to leave as GC coach last week. Keystone

Less than a week after his dismissal from GC, Gerald Scheiblehner talks about his departure from the Hoppers and can't resist a side blow.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC parted ways with coach Gerald Scheiblehner a week ago and replaced him with Gernot Messner, of all people, whom Scheiblehner himself brought to the club a few months ago.

In a talk, the sacked coach spoke at length about his departure from the Hoppers and said that the decision did not surprise him: "I noticed that a different dynamic had developed at the club."

Scheiblehner hopes that GC will manage to stay in the league without him. However, he describes the feeling of being replaced by Messner as "unpleasant". Show more

Although the fear of relegation continues to haunt Niederhasli this season, it came as a surprise to many fans and observers that GC made a change of coach last week and dismissed Gerald Scheiblehner. This was after sporting director Alain Sutter had praised the Austrian to the skies a few months ago and Scheiblehner was also popular with the supporters.

For Scheiblehner himself, however, the release did not come completely out of the blue. On "Sky Austria", the 49-year-old spoke in detail about his departure. "In the end, the results were lacking. Then it's always the case that the coach has to go. That's why it wasn't a big surprise to me," said Scheiblehner.

He continued: "I've already noticed in the last two weeks that a different dynamic has emerged at the club. But I hope that the decision was the right one and that GC manages to stay in the league. And I'm now going on vacation - not bad either." After 19 years as a coach without interruption, it is a "luxury" to have a paid vacation. His contract in Zurich is still valid until 2027.

"The young players were immature, there was a lack of quality"

Looking back, the coach talks about the major upheaval that GC underwent around his appointment last summer. "Not just in the team, but in the whole club. There was a spirit of optimism. I think you quickly realized that the young players were very immature and had little experience. And didn't have the quality to win several games."

In the winter, they tried to bring a breath of fresh air into the team with new players. "That didn't work out the way we had imagined. In the end, you have to accept the decision as coach. I also understand that the sporting director wants to try something again in the interests of the club and its success," says Scheiblehner diplomatically.

An unpleasant succession solution

But he can't resist a little side blow. "Alain Sutter wanted to create momentum with another Austrian - and it worked brilliantly, as you saw in the first game," smiles Scheiblehner. The first game under new head coach Gernot Messner was lost 5-0 against Servette.

It was Scheiblehner who brought Messner to the club in November. With the Hoppers' U21 team, the 45-year-old won six games and drew one in the first division - and is now getting his chance in the Super League. "Of course, it's not pleasant when you bring someone in and then they replace you," Scheiblehner explains. "But that's the way it is."

Nevertheless, the former coach hopes that GC can achieve a turnaround. "That would be extremely important," he says. "Thank God Winterthur also lost to Basel. So the five-point lead remains intact. The barrage must now be the goal for GC. It will certainly be a tough final spurt."

Vallci cannot understand the decision

One person who cannot understand Scheiblehner's dismissal at all is Albert Vallci. "I was very surprised. It shows how crazy football is sometimes," said the former St.Gallen professional, who now plays for Sturm Graz, on "Sky Austria".

He continued: "After my four years in Switzerland, I think that GC has recognized a clear line with Scheiblehner, I didn't see that before him." He is "not a fan" of sacking the coach in this situation. After all, GC is still in the Cup semi-final.

In conclusion, Scheiblehner says that he now wants to take a break and think carefully about what to do next. A return to the Super League does not seem out of the question: "I really enjoyed it in Switzerland, it was a great experience for me."

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