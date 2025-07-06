  1. Residential Customers
New GC coach explains Instagram gaffe Scheiblehner: "My son is doing my account for 50 euros"

Michael Wegmann

6.7.2025

Gerald Scheiblehner is the new GC coach. Now he talks about his first training sessions, his ideas and his communication faux pas on Instagram.

06.07.2025, 10:15

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • The Grasshoppers are starting the upcoming season with a new coach.
  • Gerald Scheiblehner wants to bring structure to the GC team and deliver results right from the start.
  • Defender Saulo Decarli raves about the new coach. "He has a very pleasant energy. He has clearly shown what he wants and what he doesn't want. He has made a very good impression
The transfer of Gerald Scheiblehner to GC was known before it became official. The 48-year-old Austrian stated on his Instagram profile that he was the coach of the Grasshoppers before the Zurich club made the announcement.

Grasshoppers remain silentGerald Scheiblehner already writes on Instagram that he will be the new GC coach

However, it was not Scheiblehner himself who published the information on social media, but his son. "He earns 50 euros pocket money, that's what he gives me the account for," said the new GC coach in a media round at the training ground. The 18-year-old had been on vacation in Croatia and had read in the Austrian media that the transfer was fixed. However, this was not true at the time.

However, Scheiblehner's transfer is now a done deal. "I've had a great reception." He has already completed his first training sessions with his new team. "It's important to bring structure to the team and to have a clear division of tasks in the team," Scheiblehner continues. But it's also about results. "You have to combine both: The development and the positive sense of achievement."

GC central defender Saulo Decarli speaks positively about the new man on the sidelines of the record champions. "He has a very pleasant energy. He has clearly shown what he wants and what he doesn't want. He has made a very good impression. I'm looking forward to working with him."

In the first test match, the Zurich team drew 1-1 against Vaduz on Friday evening. GC will be at the training camp in Crans-Montana from July 7 to 11.

Transfers and test matches at a glanceHigh-profile visit to the Letzigrund: GC hosts Bayern in August

