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Success for national team player Schertenleib again champion with FC Barcelona

SDA

22.4.2026 - 22:55

Sydney Schertenleib (right) is once again champion in Spain with the women of FC Barcelona
Sydney Schertenleib (right) is once again champion in Spain with the women of FC Barcelona
Keystone

Sydney Schertenleib celebrates another championship title in Spain with the women of FC Barcelona.

Keystone-SDA

22.04.2026, 22:55

22.04.2026, 23:11

The 19-year-old Swiss international's team can no longer be displaced from the top after a 4-1 win in the city derby against Espanyol with four rounds to go. The lead over second-placed Real Madrid, against whom the Barça women won the Spanish Super Cup in January, is an unassailable 14 points.

Overall, it is the eleventh championship title for the women of FC Barcelona, the seventh in a row. This means that Schertenleib and her team-mates still have the chance of another quadruple, which they were denied last season after losing the Champions League final to Arsenal (0:1). They will face German champions Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League and Atlético Madrid in the final of the Copa de la Reina.

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