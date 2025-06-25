Schertenleib and Wandeler - two teenagers in the spotlight - Gallery Confident tones: FC Barcelona's Sydney Schertenleib talks about advancing to the quarter-finals and winning the Ballon d'Or Image: Keystone Under Pia Sundhage, the 18-year-old should be a fixture in the offense Image: Keystone Leila Wandeler's signature has also increased in value in recent days. The 19-year-old has surprisingly made the leap onto the European Championship bandwagon Image: Keystone National coach Pia Sundhage emphasizes the carefree nature of the Freiburg native Image: Keystone Leila Wandeler during training with the national team Image: Keystone Schertenleib and Wandeler - two teenagers in the spotlight - Gallery Confident tones: FC Barcelona's Sydney Schertenleib talks about advancing to the quarter-finals and winning the Ballon d'Or Image: Keystone Under Pia Sundhage, the 18-year-old should be a fixture in the offense Image: Keystone Leila Wandeler's signature has also increased in value in recent days. The 19-year-old has surprisingly made the leap onto the European Championship bandwagon Image: Keystone National coach Pia Sundhage emphasizes the carefree nature of the Freiburg native Image: Keystone Leila Wandeler during training with the national team Image: Keystone

18-year-old Sydney Schertenleib and Leila Wandeler, who is one year older, are part of the Swiss squad for the home European Championships. One nomination was always clear, the other is a big surprise.

Shirts and pennants from FC Barcelona, Valencia, Bayern Munich and, of course, FC St. Gallen hang from the ceiling. A magnetic board shows old and new photos of the club's own teams, as well as two birth cards with the caption "Spring champions 2024 Juniors FF-15" above them. The tranquil clubhouse of the 2nd division club Abtwil-Engelburg is serving as a press conference room for the Swiss women's national team these days. Big football, even on a small scale.

Sydney Schertenleib steps in front of the microphones for the first time in the suburb of St. Gallen as part of the preparation camp. The 18-year-old arrived late. She was not present at the opening event in Magglingen and the following week in Nottwil. She was enjoying a well-deserved short break after winning the double with FC Barcelona. Although you can't really say she enjoyed it. "I was ill and therefore at home a lot," says the attacking gem. However, she is now back to full strength, has completed her first training sessions with the team and is looking forward to the tasks ahead. "I've only been here since Monday, but I have a really good feeling. The intensity of the training sessions is right."

Schertenleib late - but set to play

The fact that Schertenleib's nomination was never up for debate despite her late arrival shows her standing in national coach Pia Sundhage's team. She is likely to be a regular in the offense. And this despite her young age and having only played twelve international matches.

Schertenleib made her debut in the national team in February 2024. Five months later, the Zurich native moved from Grasshoppers to FC Barcelona. She was selected for the Catalan club's reserves and impressed so much right from the start that she was soon able to train with the first team. This was followed by her first appearances with the professionals, where Schertenleib made an impression.

Her teammates are Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, two world footballers from whom she learns a lot. "I first had to get used to the intensity of the training sessions. Our sessions are often tougher than the matches."

15 appearances in the championship, five in cup competitions and three in the Champions League with three goals and four assists for the pros across all competitions: these are Sydney Schertenleib's figures after her first season in Barcelona.

Wandelers many injuries

These are figures that Leila Wandeler can only dream of at the moment. The 19-year-old has not been able to establish herself at Lyon since moving from YB in the summer of 2023. The Freiburg native has only made three appearances for the first team - partly due to several injuries. Nevertheless, she scored a goal in her only top-level game this season against Nantes in April.

"It was a very complicated season for me," says Wandeler. "I didn't play football for seven months due to a hip and foot injury." She had to cancel her first call-up for the national team last July due to injury. Wandeler appreciates the fact that Sundhage didn't drop her and always had her on his radar, even during the difficult times. Nevertheless, she says: "I couldn't imagine jumping on the European Championship bandwagon."

Leila Wandeler's nomination for the 23-strong European Championship squad is a big surprise. On the one hand, she benefited from the absence of Ramona Bachmann, whom she describes as one of her great role models. On the other hand, she beat off competition from well-known players such as Seraina Piubel, who has already made 25 appearances in the national team dress.

Focus on the Ballon d'Or

Wandeler is still waiting to make her debut in the national team, but has impressed the national coach during her preparations. "Leila deserves to be in this team. With her carefree attitude, she can still be very valuable to us," Sundhage stated on Monday at the official squad announcement in Zurich.

And her team-mate Sydney Schertenleib also has nothing but positive words for the attacking player: "Leila is technically very good and fast, she knows what to do with the ball."

Schertenleib and Wandeler are united by their young age and the self-confident statement that they want to win the Ballon d'Or - the world footballer award - one day. They have already achieved great things. Together with Noemi Ivelj and Iman Beney, they were part of the U17 team that reached the semi-finals of the European Championship in Estonia in 2023. Something the two would now like to achieve with the senior team.