Sydney Schertenleib is one of the great hopes of the Swiss national team. Keystone

Switzerland face two crucial games against Turkey in the World Cup qualifiers. Before the home game on Tuesday, national team coach Rafel Navarro and Sydney Schertenleib spoke about the upcoming match.

Jan Arnet

All players took part in the final training session and will be available to Rafel Navarro for the match against Turkey. Navarro expects tomorrow's opponents Turkey to be a team that will "play aggressively and press very high", and it will be a "good test" for his team. The Spaniard can already see a development in his team. He is very satisfied with the team's progress since he took over.

When asked about Sydney Schertenleib, Navarro did not hold back his enthusiasm for the striker. He emphasized how important she is for his team's game. The only thing the FC Barcelona player could improve is her defensive play.

After the national team coach, Schertenleib herself had her say. She agrees with Navarro's assessment. "When I came to Barcelona, they were always shitting on me at the beginning because of my defensive work."

Schertenleib herself wants to bring the high level she experiences at the top Spanish club to the national team. Meanwhile, she tries to ignore the hype surrounding her as far as possible and uses it as motivation "to become even better".