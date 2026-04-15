The Swiss celebrate Aurélie Csillag's goal to make it 2:1. Keystone

The Swiss national team beat Turkey 3-1 thanks to an improved performance in the second half and lead the table with maximum points after three matchdays. Here are the scores from the World Cup qualifier in Zurich.

Patrick Lämmle

4.5 Livia Peng

In the 18th minute, she is lucky that the Turkish player only hits the crossbar, immediately afterwards she prevents the visitors from taking the lead with a lightning reflex save. Otherwise hardly seriously challenged.

4.5 Nadine Riesen

Makes many runs down the right wing. Ultimately, too little came of it. However, she set up the goal to make it 1:0 with a well-timed pass to Beney, who provided the assist.

4.5 Viola Calligaris

In the 14th minute, she tries to steal the ball from her opponent but is one step too late and the Turkish player takes a direct shot from the halfway line and is almost successful. She smashes the ball into the net to make it 3:1. Earlier in the game, she narrowly missed the target with a bicycle kick.

4 Julia Stierli

Stierli played an unremarkable game, but was substituted at the break because Rafel Navarro changed the system.

4 Noelle Maritz

Maritz plays a solid game. In the second half, she moves into the center of defense and provides even more stability. Before conceding the goal, she wins a header duel, but the ball ends up at the feet of a Turkish player who scores. However, the goal should not have counted due to an offside position. There is video evidence, but there was no VAR.

4.5 Géraldine Reuteler

In the 32nd minute, she fails with her acrobatic finish against the goalkeeper, who reacts strongly. Her shot, which the goalkeeper allowed to bounce forward, was the source of the 2:1 lead.

3 Lia Wälti

The normally so assured national team captain is having a poor day. She made more than one simple mistake, for example in the 14th minute when she initiated the Turks' first big chance with a misplaced pass.

5.5 Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib played a really strong game, repeatedly dribbling into the legs of her opponents and setting up teammates. Navarro also praised her after the game, saying that Schertenleib was probably the best player on the pitch.

5.5 Iman Beney

Iman Beney was also a constant source of danger. Seconds after the break, she was set up by Schertenleib and forced the goalkeeper into a brilliant save. It was wonderful how she prepared the 1:0 with a precise laser pass. She also plays the perfect cross (70') to Crnogorcevic, who smashes the ball against the crossbar. Shortly before the final whistle, she almost added another assist, but Schertenleib and Fölmli got in each other's way.

5.5 Aurélie Csillag

She made a few wrong decisions in the first half and wasted a chance or two. But the 23-year-old saved everything for the second half. It's wonderful how she scores with her heel to make it 1:0. And then she reacted with lightning speed after the goalkeeper's rebound and also made it 2:1. She didn't play a perfect game, but a very strong one.

3 Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili doesn't really get going, the game passes her by a little. Perhaps her most conspicuous scene is a hard tackle, for which she receives a yellow card. In the 68th minute, she makes way for Lia Kamber.

Substitute players

4.5 Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic is substituted for the second half and comes on down the left wing. In the 70th minute, she comes very close to scoring her 75th goal for the national team, but fails to hit the crossbar with her direct shot. She sets up the 3:1, even if not entirely on purpose.

– Lia Kamber

From the 68th minute for Xhemaili. Too short for a mark.

– Coumba Sow

From the 85th minute for Reuteler. Too short for a rating.

– Svenja Fölmli

From 85th minute for Csillag. Too short for a rating.

– Noemi Ivelj

From 87 minutes for Riesen. Too short for a rating.