Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of the Swiss national team players at home and abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships.

The focus is on the Swiss players who were last called up under Pia Sundhage or who made it onto the standby list.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Arsenal Lia Wälti

Arsenal win 4-3 against West Ham, with Wälti not having her best day. When conceding a goal from a corner in the 7th minute, she loses the header duel against Belgian international Amber Tysiak. Five minutes later, Tysiak scored again from a corner to make it 2-0. Wälti was substituted in the 55th minute with the score at 1-3 and watched from the bench as her team-mates managed to turn the game around.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel started against Arsenal but failed to score and was substituted three minutes before the end.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Bühler had only played sporadically for Tottenham recently, but against ManCity she was allowed to play the full distance, as she had previously done with the national team. Spurs lost 2-1, with Bühler not close enough to her opponent when she conceded the first goal.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Aston Villa lose 2-0 to Everton, with Maritz playing the full distance and impressing despite the defeat.

🇮🇹 Italy

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

AS Roma lose the spectacular match against leaders Juventus Turin 3:4. Pilgrim is substituted in the 73rd minute, but the result remains the same.

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

Aigbogun was recently called up for the first time by Pia Sundhage, but was unable to play last year due to a cruciate ligament rupture. However, the 99-time international was unlucky and injured herself in national team training. She will therefore also miss AS Roma this weekend.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris, who played against both Iceland and Norway, is not in Juve's squad this weekend. She will miss the game against Roma due to a thigh problem.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann, who had to declare a forfeit for the international matches, has apparently recovered. However, she will not play.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Before the international break, she scored her first goal for Barça; after the international break, she played the full distance for the first time. Although she didn't score in the 8-1 win, she shone with an almost perfect pass rate of 97%.

RCD Espanyol Barcelona Laia Ballesté

The 26-year-old Laia Ballesté is a regular in Espanyol's defense, actually. Against Deportivo La Coruña (1:1), she was only substituted deep into stoppage time. She has never played for the national team before, but her name was recently on the standby list.

🇸🇪 Sweden

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto already has two international caps under her belt, but it was only last weekend that she played her first competitive match with Hammarby. Vallotto, who played until the 86th minute, won the Cup with her team 3:1 against IF Brommapojkarna.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Dijon kept things tight against PSG for 80 minutes before Frenchwoman Tara Elimbi struck to score the only goal of the game. Terchoun plays the full distance for the home team.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili plays through once again. After scoring in the previous three games (2 goals, 1 assist), the 21-year-old was not directly involved in the scoring for once in the 1-0 win over Utrecht.

🇨🇭Schweiz

BSC YB Iman Beney

Less than five minutes have been played at the weekend when Beney scores to make it 1-0. In the end, YB win 6-2 against Thun in the Wankdorf. However, it quickly becomes clear why Thun are stuck at the bottom of the table - in terms of goals conceded, they are at times ultra-weak.

BSC YB Naomi Luyet

The 19-year-old showed in her appearances for the national team last year that she is here to stay. Her dream goal against France is unforgettable. Now, however, she has been out injured for some time. Let's hope she can get back on the pitch soon.

BSC YB Stephanie Waeber

Waeber was about to make her debut in England in December, but the 24-year-old only made it onto the standby list for the first match of the new year. Against Thun, the captain played a great game, scoring 2:0 and 5:1, in between setting up the 3:1 with a precise cross. With 10 goals, the midfielder leads the scoring charts in the Super League.

GC Noemi Ivelj

Ivelji started twice for the national team and certainly scored a few points. The 18-year-old is a mainstay at GC anyway. However, she was unable to leave her mark on the game in the 2:1 defeat against Basel.

FC Basel Coumba Sow

Sow was not called up for the first international matches of the year. At the weekend, she was also on the substitutes' bench for FC Basel. Because Servette dropped points, FCB conquered the top of the table.

FC Basel Aurélie Csillag

Csillag opens the scoring in the 2:1 win against GC. In the 23rd minute, she shook off her opponent and tucked the ball into the far corner to make it 1-0.

FC Basel Lia Kamber

Kamber played two games for the U19 national team and also played in central midfield in the win against GC at the weekend.

Servette FC Chênois Féminin Sandrine Mauron

Mauron was called up and promptly made a partial appearance against Norway. The 28-year-old is an undisputed regular at Servette. At the weekend, Geneva dropped points against Lucerne (1:1) and lost the lead in the table - the leaders from Basel have the better goal difference.

FC St.Gallen Nadine Böhi

The 21-year-old is set to play for St.Gallen and keeps a clean sheet in the 1-0 win against FCZ. In the first international matches of the European Championship year, she was number 3 for the national team.

FC St.Gallen Larina Baumann

The 27-year-old has played five times for the national team under Sundhage, but has been missing from the squad recently. Baumann is a regular for St. Gallen. She also played in the 1:0 win against FCZ.

FC Zurich Noemi Benz

Benz saves a penalty in the 63rd minute, when she concedes a goal in the 82nd minute she is curved around by the attacker.

FC Zurich Noami Mégroz

The 26-year-old plays as usual for FCZ.

FC Lucerne Laura Schneider

The 29-year-old scores a point with Lucerne against Servette. She does not cut a good figure when conceding a goal in the 21st minute. After that, there are few opportunities for her to distinguish herself.

🇺🇲 USA

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Houston Dash play their first game of the new season on March 15.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Seattle Reign start the new season on March 16.

🇳🇴 Norway

Lyn Fotball Naina Inauen

Naina Inauen practically applied for the national team herself and was promptly rewarded with a call-up. However, she did not play against either Iceland or Norway. But she is definitely on Pia Sundhage's radar. Test matches are scheduled for March 9 and 15 before the new season begins on March 23.

🇩🇪 Germany

The Swiss women involved in Germany were not in action last weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Frankfurt play against SGS Essen on Friday.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Werder Bremen will host Hoffenheim next Monday.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

RB Leipzig will host Wolfsburg next Saturday.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Freiburg are already in action on Wednesday, making up for the match from the 14th round against Carl Zeiss Jena. The away game at Potsdam follows on Saturday. Freiburg are clear favorites in both games.

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

Cologne will host leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

Turbine Potsdam host Freiburg on Saturday. Potsdam have picked up just one point from their first 15 games. The 20-year-old Mia Schmid was recently on the national team's watch list, but has not yet made the squad. She is therefore already one step ahead of her Swiss teammate Flavia Lüscher (21).

