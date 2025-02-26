The Swiss national team loses 2-1 away to Norway in the Nations League. The players in the individual critique.

Patrick Lämmle

3.5 Goal Elvira Herzog

Herzog cuts an unfortunate figure when conceding the first goal. Herzog also dives a little late when the Norwegians make it 2-1, but there is a lot of hustle and bustle in the sixteen, making it difficult to keep an overview. Apart from that, Herzog hardly has any other opportunities to distinguish herself, as the Swiss do not allow many scoring chances.

4.5 Defense Viola Calligaris

Calligaris had the high-caliber opponents under control for the most part and did her job calmly. When she conceded the first goal, she tried to save what could no longer be saved.

5 Defense Luana Bühler

A strong performance from Bühler, who seems to feel more comfortable in the center of defense than at left back. She wins many duels, anticipates well and gives the defense stability. Let's hope she gets more minutes at Tottenham, because she deserves them at the club.

4.5 Defense Noelle Maritz

Maritz is pleasing, appearing much more offensively than against Iceland, despite playing a row further back than four days ago. She set up a top chance for Vallotto with an exemplary cross and later missed a top chance herself. She will be most annoyed about this, but the performance is right.

3 Midfield Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

As against Iceland, the 34-year-old is unable to get going. The woman of records (165 international appearances, 74 goals) has a beautiful pin pass to Schertenleib on offer, but not much more comes after that. Shortly before the break, she lacked conviction in her finishing. Her coordination with her teammates is also not quite right, and many of the Norwegian attacks are launched via her side. Crnogorcevic stays in the dressing room after the break.

4 Midfield Noemi Ivelj

In the 8th minute, Ivelj plays a bad pass, which fortunately has no consequences as she recovers the ball straight away. It is also pleasing to see that she is confident and likes to go for the finish. However, the 18-year-old GC player still needs to work on the quality of her finishes.

5 Midfield Lia Wälti (C)

Wälti plays a wonderful pass into the deep in the first minute, and her pass to Iman Beney in the 71st minute, who puts the ball just wide of the goal, is also wonderful. The Arsenal mercenary also plays a part in the interim equalizer by winning the ball.

4 Midfield Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto is fired up for this game and she steps up a gear compared to the Iceland match. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old fails to nod the ball in to make it 1-0. It would have been the story of the evening if she had scored against Norway - in a stadium where she had already played in her youth. After the game, she is annoyed about her missed chance, but makes a promise with a smile on her face: "I'm going home now and practising headers."

4 Midfield Nadine Riesen

Riesen marches up and down the line, as she is known to do, and she knows how to impress with her presence. However, she doesn't create much of a goal threat with her crosses on this evening.

5.5 Attack Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib repeatedly shows what she can do and that is quite a lot. The 18-year-old can hardly be separated from the ball and has a foot in almost every good attacking move. There are two or three situations where she could pass the ball to her teammate quicker. Her goal is simply great class and the well-deserved reward for a very strong performance. She should be looking to score more often, as she has already shown that she has an outstanding shooting technique in Barça kit.

4 Attack Seraina Piubel

The 24-year-old replaces Iman Beney in the starting eleven and gets off to a good start. In the 6th minute, she tested the Norwegian goalkeeper for the first time. Shortly after the break, she is launched well, but then gets caught by her opponent - she could have done more. She was substituted in the 61st minute.

Substitute players

4 From the 46th minute for Crnogorcevic Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun stabilizes the right side and is uncompromising in tackles. Offensively, the 29-year-old all-purpose weapon remains inconspicuous.

4.5 From the 61st minute for Piubel Iman Beney

The 18-year-old YB player is highly rated by Pia Sundhage, but is not allowed to start against Norway. After coming on as a substitute in the 61st minute, she immediately stepped on the gas pedal and took her first shot after just a few seconds. In the 71st minute, she was set up perfectly and chipped the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper, but just missed the target.

– From the 73rd minute for Sandrine Mauron

Too short for a score.

– From the 88th minute for Riesen Lara Marti

Too short for a mark.

– From the 88th minute for Aurélie Csillag

Too short for a rating.

Brief analysis of the first Nati match of the year