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Strokes of genius at the stadium opening Schertenleib or Willis - who scored the better goal?

Patrick Lämmle

6.6.2026

Sydney Schertenleib (left) and Kailey Willis scored dream goals on Friday evening.
Sydney Schertenleib (left) and Kailey Willis scored dream goals on Friday evening.
Imago/blue Sport

In the opening game of the new stadium in Lugano, Sydney Schertenleib scores a goal in the 8th minute that you think could remain the most beautiful for a long time. But just 13 minutes later, the next dream goal follows ...

06.06.2026, 13:54

Sydney Schertenleib takes heart and scores beautifully to make it 1:0, securing her a place in the history books as she will forever remain the first goal scorer in the new stadium. Nati colleague Smilla Vallotto says after the game: "Sydney's goal was crazy!" Absolutely true.

But it was also crazy how Kailey Willis scored from long range to make it 1:1 at the interval. Is the 23-year-old Maltese player's goal even more beautiful than Schertenleib's? We're not quite so sure. What do you think?

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