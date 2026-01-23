In the opening game of the new stadium in Lugano, Sydney Schertenleib scores a goal in the 8th minute that you think could remain the most beautiful for a long time. But just 13 minutes later, the next dream goal follows ...

Strokes of genius at the stadium opening Schertenleib or Willis - who scored the better goal?

Sydney Schertenleib takes heart and scores beautifully to make it 1:0, securing her a place in the history books as she will forever remain the first goal scorer in the new stadium. Nati colleague Smilla Vallotto says after the game: "Sydney's goal was crazy!" Absolutely true.

But it was also crazy how Kailey Willis scored from long range to make it 1:1 at the interval. Is the 23-year-old Maltese player's goal even more beautiful than Schertenleib's? We're not quite so sure. What do you think?

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