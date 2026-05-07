Sydney Schertenleib feels right at home at FC Barcelona.

Sydney Schertenleib scores in Barça's 5:0 victory and makes people laugh after the game. Meanwhile, Iman Beney celebrates winning the championship with ManCity.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sydney Schertenleib scores her seventh league goal of the season.

The Barça jewel also stands out in the post-match celebrations.

Iman Beney wins the league title with Manchester City as Arsenal drop points against Brighton. Show more

Schertenleib scores her seventh league goal on Wednesday evening (video below). She also set up three more goals on her way to a seventh consecutive league title.

After the game, the players are presented with the trophy, which is something to be celebrated with the fans. The pictures of Sydney Schertenleib, who stands out from the crowd "fashionably", are particularly beautiful.

Schertenleib plays a very strong season

In addition to her 10 scoring points in the league, Schertenleib has also contributed a goal and an assist each in the Copa de la Reina on her way to the final. On May 16, they will face Atlético Madrid. A good opportunity to add to their scoring tally. Because anything other than a win would be a big surprise. Barça have won both of their league games against Atlético this season by 5:0 and 6:0, without any discussion. The two teams met in the final of the Copa de la Reina back in 2025, with the Catalans winning 2:0.

The 19-year-old has only failed to score in the Champions League in 2025/26, although she has never featured in the starting eleven in this competition. She made the bench in the two semi-finals against Bayern Munich. There is still a chance for her to be among the top scorers in the top flight: Barça will face Lyon in the Champions League final on May 23.

Schertenleib has also delivered in the national team. She has scored and set up two goals in eight games. She is indispensable for Rafel Navarro. Schertenleib played a total of 46 games in the 2025/26 season.

Iman Beney becomes sofa champion

Iman Beney can also celebrate. The 19-year-old Man City player benefited from Arsenal's slip-up on Wednesday evening. The chasing pack from London were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton, meaning that ManCity are now unassailable at the top of the table and have dethroned Chelsea after six consecutive league titles.

Beney, who moved to ManCity from champions YB in the summer, made 21 appearances for ManCity. She scored two goals and set up six others. These are top figures for a debut season in possibly the best league in the world.

Like Schertenleib, Beney made eight appearances for the national team, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

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