Sydney Schertenleib continues her unstoppable march towards defending the title with FC Barcelona. The Catalans celebrated their 14th victory in the 15th round of the Primera Division.
In the 12:1 victory over Madrid CFF - their highest win of the season - the Swiss international also added her name to the list of goalscorers. The 18-year-old made it 4-0 in the 29th minute and 11-1 with 20 minutes remaining. Schertenleib scored twice for the first time in a Barça shirt. They were her second and third goals of the season.
At the end of the preliminary round, the defending champions lead the table with a seven-point lead over Real Madrid and an incredible goal difference of 74:4.