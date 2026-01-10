  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

12:1 victory over Madrid CFF Schertenleib scores twice in Barça's thumping victory

SDA

10.1.2026 - 20:57

Double goal scorer in a resounding victory: Sydney Schertenleib shines in Barcelona
Double goal scorer in a resounding victory: Sydney Schertenleib shines in Barcelona
Keystone

Sydney Schertenleib continues her unstoppable march towards defending the title with FC Barcelona. The Catalans celebrated their 14th victory in the 15th round of the Primera Division.

Keystone-SDA

10.01.2026, 20:57

10.01.2026, 21:11

In the 12:1 victory over Madrid CFF - their highest win of the season - the Swiss international also added her name to the list of goalscorers. The 18-year-old made it 4-0 in the 29th minute and 11-1 with 20 minutes remaining. Schertenleib scored twice for the first time in a Barça shirt. They were her second and third goals of the season.

At the end of the preliminary round, the defending champions lead the table with a seven-point lead over Real Madrid and an incredible goal difference of 74:4.

More from the department

Africa Cup. Petkovic and Algeria fail to beat Nigeria - Egypt also in the semi-finals

Africa CupPetkovic and Algeria fail to beat Nigeria - Egypt also in the semi-finals

4:0 lead at the break. A strong first half is enough for Stuttgart to win in Leverkusen

4:0 lead at the breakA strong first half is enough for Stuttgart to win in Leverkusen

2:0 lead at Union squandered. Urs Fischer misses out on liberation with Mainz at old stomping ground

2:0 lead at Union squanderedUrs Fischer misses out on liberation with Mainz at old stomping ground