Double goal scorer in a resounding victory: Sydney Schertenleib shines in Barcelona Keystone

Sydney Schertenleib continues her unstoppable march towards defending the title with FC Barcelona. The Catalans celebrated their 14th victory in the 15th round of the Primera Division.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 12:1 victory over Madrid CFF - their highest win of the season - the Swiss international also added her name to the list of goalscorers. The 18-year-old made it 4-0 in the 29th minute and 11-1 with 20 minutes remaining. Schertenleib scored twice for the first time in a Barça shirt. They were her second and third goals of the season.

At the end of the preliminary round, the defending champions lead the table with a seven-point lead over Real Madrid and an incredible goal difference of 74:4.