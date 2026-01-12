Who has shone, who has fallen away? blue News gives you an overview of Swiss footballers abroad. In some leagues, the second half of the season is still to come.
🇪🇸 Spain
Barcelona
Sydney Schertenleib
Barcelona make a furious start to the new year. The starting team won 12:1 against Madrid CFF. Schertenleib, who played the full distance, scored the goals to make it 4:0 and 11:1.
RCD Espanyol
Laia Ballesté
Ballesté played in central defense in the 2-0 defeat against Granada. Her attempt to clear the ball before the first goal was too short and she was one step too late for the second goal. However, several of her team-mates did not make the best of traps either.
🏴 England
Chelsea
Livia Peng
Chelsea win their first game of the new year 5-0. Peng has to line up at the back again as regular goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is fit again after her injury.
Manchester City
Iman Beney
Manchester City win 2-0 against Everton, with the 19-year-old missing out for the first time since September 28.
Aston Villa
Noelle Maritz
Maritz played in the 2-1 win against Brighton and earned good reviews.
West Ham United
Leila Wandeler
Wandeler is substituted in the 76th minute against Chelsea with the score at 0-5. At least West Ham did not concede any further goals.
West Ham United
Seraina Piubel
Piubel came into the game even later than Wandeler. She was sent off in the 83rd minute.
Tottenham
Luana Bühler
The 29-year-old is still out due to her knee injury.
🇮🇹 Italy
Juventus Turin
Lia Wälti
Juventus Turin win the Super Cup against AS Roma 2:1. Wälti plays in central midfield and is convincing.
Juventus Turin
Viola Calligaris
Calligaris has to watch the final from the bench.
AS Roma
Alayah Pilgrim
Pilgrim is substituted at half-time with the score at 1:1. She makes her mark in attack, but fails to score.
Como
Alisha Lehmann
Como start the new season on January 17. Lehmann and Co. start the second half of the season away against Napoli.
US Sassuolo
Noemi Benz
Sassuolo play away against AS Roma on January 18.
🇫🇷 France
Dijon
Meriame Terchoun
Dijon start the second half of the season on January 14, when they face PSG.
RC Strasbourg
Eseosa Aigbogun
Strasbourg start the second half of the season against Montpellier, also on January 14.
RC Strasbourg
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
The Swiss record international (176 games) moves to France after her guest appearance in the USA. The 35-year-old has signed a contract with Strasbourg until 2027.
🇳🇱 Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven
Riola Xhemaili
PSV Eindhoven start the second half of the season on January 18.