Who has shone, who has fallen away? blue News gives you an overview of Swiss footballers abroad. In some leagues, the second half of the season is still to come.

Patrick Lämmle

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Barcelona make a furious start to the new year. The starting team won 12:1 against Madrid CFF. Schertenleib, who played the full distance, scored the goals to make it 4:0 and 11:1.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Ballesté played in central defense in the 2-0 defeat against Granada. Her attempt to clear the ball before the first goal was too short and she was one step too late for the second goal. However, several of her team-mates did not make the best of traps either.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Chelsea win their first game of the new year 5-0. Peng has to line up at the back again as regular goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is fit again after her injury.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Manchester City win 2-0 against Everton, with the 19-year-old missing out for the first time since September 28.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz played in the 2-1 win against Brighton and earned good reviews.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

Wandeler is substituted in the 76th minute against Chelsea with the score at 0-5. At least West Ham did not concede any further goals.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel came into the game even later than Wandeler. She was sent off in the 83rd minute.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

The 29-year-old is still out due to her knee injury.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Juventus Turin win the Super Cup against AS Roma 2:1. Wälti plays in central midfield and is convincing.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris has to watch the final from the bench.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim is substituted at half-time with the score at 1:1. She makes her mark in attack, but fails to score.

Como Alisha Lehmann

Como start the new season on January 17. Lehmann and Co. start the second half of the season away against Napoli.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

Sassuolo play away against AS Roma on January 18.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Dijon start the second half of the season on January 14, when they face PSG.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Strasbourg start the second half of the season against Montpellier, also on January 14.

RC Strasbourg Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The Swiss record international (176 games) moves to France after her guest appearance in the USA. The 35-year-old has signed a contract with Strasbourg until 2027.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

PSV Eindhoven start the second half of the season on January 18.