Mercenary check Schertenleib scores twice ++ Titles for Wälti and Calligaris ++ Peng back on the bench

Patrick Lämmle

12.1.2026

Who has shone, who has fallen away? blue News gives you an overview of Swiss footballers abroad. In some leagues, the second half of the season is still to come.

12.01.2026, 11:28

12.01.2026, 11:37

🇪🇸 Spain

 

Barcelona

Sydney Schertenleib

Barcelona make a furious start to the new year. The starting team won 12:1 against Madrid CFF. Schertenleib, who played the full distance, scored the goals to make it 4:0 and 11:1.

Nati star Schertenleib loves the creative side.

Nati star Schertenleib loves the creative side"I have my 5 to 10 crazy minutes every day"

 

RCD Espanyol

Laia Ballesté

Ballesté played in central defense in the 2-0 defeat against Granada. Her attempt to clear the ball before the first goal was too short and she was one step too late for the second goal. However, several of her team-mates did not make the best of traps either.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

 

Chelsea

Livia Peng

Chelsea win their first game of the new year 5-0. Peng has to line up at the back again as regular goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is fit again after her injury.

"I said to myself: Hey, enjoy it!"The crazy year of Nati goalie Livia Peng

 

Manchester City

Iman Beney

Manchester City win 2-0 against Everton, with the 19-year-old missing out for the first time since September 28.

"I'm enjoying it"Iman Beney has found happiness at ManCity - only Haaland hardly gets to see her

 

Aston Villa

Noelle Maritz

Maritz played in the 2-1 win against Brighton and earned good reviews.

 

West Ham United

Leila Wandeler

Wandeler is substituted in the 76th minute against Chelsea with the score at 0-5. At least West Ham did not concede any further goals.

 

West Ham United

Seraina Piubel

Piubel came into the game even later than Wandeler. She was sent off in the 83rd minute.

 

Tottenham

Luana Bühler

The 29-year-old is still out due to her knee injury.

🇮🇹 Italy

 

Juventus Turin

Lia Wälti

Juventus Turin win the Super Cup against AS Roma 2:1. Wälti plays in central midfield and is convincing.

 

Juventus Turin

Viola Calligaris

Calligaris has to watch the final from the bench.

 

AS Roma

Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim is substituted at half-time with the score at 1:1. She makes her mark in attack, but fails to score.

 

Como

Alisha Lehmann

Como start the new season on January 17. Lehmann and Co. start the second half of the season away against Napoli.

 

US Sassuolo

Noemi Benz

Sassuolo play away against AS Roma on January 18.

🇫🇷 France

 

Dijon

Meriame Terchoun

Dijon start the second half of the season on January 14, when they face PSG.

 

RC Strasbourg

Eseosa Aigbogun

Strasbourg start the second half of the season against Montpellier, also on January 14.

 

RC Strasbourg

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The Swiss record international (176 games) moves to France after her guest appearance in the USA. The 35-year-old has signed a contract with Strasbourg until 2027.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

 

PSV Eindhoven

Riola Xhemaili

PSV Eindhoven start the second half of the season on January 18.

