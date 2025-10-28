Nati scores in the 4:3 win in Scotland Schertenleib stands out, Beney celebrates goal debut - five Swiss players unsatisfactory
No shortage of goals in Scotland. The national team happily wins an eventful match 4:3. These players stood out, these players fell away.
Goal
Livia Peng
No chance with McGovern's dream goal in the 35th minute and Reuteler's own goal. In the 61st minute, she fished a ball out of the near corner. A pleasing performance despite conceding three goals.
Defense
Noemi Ivelj
Unfamiliar position, replaces Calligaris in the back line. Lucky that the referee does not award a penalty for a tackle on Hanson. Overrun once or twice by the quick Scots. Better after the break, but still an inadequate performance.
Defense
Julia Stierli
She has an unfortunate evening at the heart of the three-man defense. First an unsuccessful attempt to clear the ball with her heel, then she undercut the ball when McGovern made it 1-1. She is also relatively easily outdone when Cuthbert hits the crossbar. Can go off at the break.
Defense
Noelle Maritz
Saves in the 14th minute after a Scottish corner kick for the already beaten Peng on the line. Minutes later, she thwarts another top chance, this time with her head. Calm on the ball, tough in tackles. The best defensive player.
Midfield
Iman Beney
More inconspicuous than ever, at least until the 41st minute. After a wonderful sprint into the deep and a sugar pass from Reuteler, she slots home to make it 2:1. It's her first goal in her 17th international match.
Midfield
Lia Wälti
Super pass to Beney, unfortunately she is just offside. Calm and composed on the ball, often playable. However, this game in Scotland was one of Wälti's more inconspicuous ones.
Midfield
Géraldine Reuteler
What a sweet pass to Beney to make it 2:1. By far her most striking scene of the evening. Unlucky that her attempted clearance ends up in her own net. But you can't really blame her for the own goal. Has to come off in the 79th minute.
Midfield
Nadine Riesen
Solid play on the right. One or two offensive runs, but is mostly occupied with defensive work. Satisfactory performance, but nothing more for once.
Midfield
Riola Xhemaili
Xhemaili is unable to make the desired impact against the defiant Scots, an unremarkable performance. Replaced by Vallotto at the break.
Forward
Sydney Schertenleib
Perfectly timed header (24'), her first goal for the national team since February. She goes one better after the break. Her shot is deflected, but the light-footed dribbling before it is worth seeing. Two goals. What more could you want?
Storm
Alisha Lehmann
With virtually her first touch of the ball, Lehmann crosses to Schertenleib, who scores to make it 1:0. The Como striker doesn't have many more touches of the ball. She was substituted at the break.
Substitute players
From the 46th minute for Xhemaili
Smilla Vallotto
Comes on for Xhemaili after the break. Fits in without any problems. Closes down the spaces, confident with the ball and passing. Wonderful long-range shot to make it 4:2. A good performance from our Swiss-Norwegian.
From the 46th minute for Stierli
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
The Swiss record goalscorer comes on after the break to replace Stierli in the back three. She doesn't do a bad job as the head of defense, but you can tell that she's not really at home in this position. In the second half, Crnogorcevic only concedes one goal, but it could have been more.
From the 46th minute for Lehmann
Aurélie Csillag
Comes on for Alisha Lehmann after the change of ends. Can hint at her speed from time to time, but doesn't really have any more influence on the game than Lehmann - and she doesn't provide an assist either.
From the 75th minute for Riesen
Meriame Terchoun
Too short for a rating.
From 79th minute for Reuteler
Lia Kamber
Too short for a rating.
From the 93rd minute for Schertenleib
Coumba Sow
Too short for a rating.