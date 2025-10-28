Nati scores in the 4:3 win in Scotland Schertenleib stands out, Beney celebrates goal debut - five Swiss players unsatisfactory

Noelle Maritz (left) celebrates the opening goal with Sydney Schertenleib. Imago

No shortage of goals in Scotland. The national team happily wins an eventful match 4:3. These players stood out, these players fell away.

Patrick Lämmle

4.5 Goal Livia Peng

No chance with McGovern's dream goal in the 35th minute and Reuteler's own goal. In the 61st minute, she fished a ball out of the near corner. A pleasing performance despite conceding three goals.

3 Defense Noemi Ivelj

Unfamiliar position, replaces Calligaris in the back line. Lucky that the referee does not award a penalty for a tackle on Hanson. Overrun once or twice by the quick Scots. Better after the break, but still an inadequate performance.

3 Defense Julia Stierli

She has an unfortunate evening at the heart of the three-man defense. First an unsuccessful attempt to clear the ball with her heel, then she undercut the ball when McGovern made it 1-1. She is also relatively easily outdone when Cuthbert hits the crossbar. Can go off at the break.

4.5 Defense Noelle Maritz

Saves in the 14th minute after a Scottish corner kick for the already beaten Peng on the line. Minutes later, she thwarts another top chance, this time with her head. Calm on the ball, tough in tackles. The best defensive player.

5 Midfield Iman Beney

More inconspicuous than ever, at least until the 41st minute. After a wonderful sprint into the deep and a sugar pass from Reuteler, she slots home to make it 2:1. It's her first goal in her 17th international match.

4 Midfield Lia Wälti

Super pass to Beney, unfortunately she is just offside. Calm and composed on the ball, often playable. However, this game in Scotland was one of Wälti's more inconspicuous ones.

4.5 Midfield Géraldine Reuteler

What a sweet pass to Beney to make it 2:1. By far her most striking scene of the evening. Unlucky that her attempted clearance ends up in her own net. But you can't really blame her for the own goal. Has to come off in the 79th minute.

4 Midfield Nadine Riesen

Solid play on the right. One or two offensive runs, but is mostly occupied with defensive work. Satisfactory performance, but nothing more for once.

3.5 Midfield Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili is unable to make the desired impact against the defiant Scots, an unremarkable performance. Replaced by Vallotto at the break.

5.5 Forward Sydney Schertenleib

Perfectly timed header (24'), her first goal for the national team since February. She goes one better after the break. Her shot is deflected, but the light-footed dribbling before it is worth seeing. Two goals. What more could you want?

4 Storm Alisha Lehmann

With virtually her first touch of the ball, Lehmann crosses to Schertenleib, who scores to make it 1:0. The Como striker doesn't have many more touches of the ball. She was substituted at the break.

Substitute players

4.5 From the 46th minute for Xhemaili Smilla Vallotto

Comes on for Xhemaili after the break. Fits in without any problems. Closes down the spaces, confident with the ball and passing. Wonderful long-range shot to make it 4:2. A good performance from our Swiss-Norwegian.

3.5 From the 46th minute for Stierli Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The Swiss record goalscorer comes on after the break to replace Stierli in the back three. She doesn't do a bad job as the head of defense, but you can tell that she's not really at home in this position. In the second half, Crnogorcevic only concedes one goal, but it could have been more.

3.5 From the 46th minute for Lehmann Aurélie Csillag

Comes on for Alisha Lehmann after the change of ends. Can hint at her speed from time to time, but doesn't really have any more influence on the game than Lehmann - and she doesn't provide an assist either.

– From the 75th minute for Riesen Meriame Terchoun

Too short for a rating.

– From 79th minute for Reuteler Lia Kamber

Too short for a rating.

– From the 93rd minute for Schertenleib Coumba Sow

Too short for a rating.