Sydney Schertenleib entertains the spectators time and again with her technical finesse. Imago

Switzerland picked up a point against Iceland, the current world number 14, in the Nations League opener. However, neither team really got going in the frosty temperatures. Here are the Nati scores.

Patrick Lämmle

4.5 Goal Elvira Herzog

Herzog was only seriously challenged once in the entire match and passed the test with flying colors in the 29th minute. She deflects a shot from around 18 meters past the goalpost with her fingertips.

4 Defense Viola Calligaris

She has a wobble in the 15th minute, otherwise she does her job with aplomb. After just under an hour, she defuses a dangerous situation with a strong tackle.

3.5 Defense Julia Stierli

Stierli plays in the center of defence and, together with her team-mates, allows very little to happen. However, Stierli made too many avoidable misplaced passes that evening, which could also backfire. In the 25th minute, she was also cautioned for a foul on the halfway line.

4 Defense Luana Bühler

Bühler plays at left back in the back three, normally she plays the central position. She says after the game that it doesn't make much difference. Defensively, she does her job, but she has been seen to be much bolder in the build-up play. It's possible that she lacks the confidence to do so, as she's not getting as many minutes at Tottenham at the moment.

3.5 Midfield Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The championship has not yet begun in the USA; her last competitive match was with the national team on December 3. She set up Schertenleib twice in the first 20 minutes, but as the game progressed there was little to see of Crnogorcevic. This should not really come as a surprise, as she is still in the middle of preparations for the new season.

4.5 Midfield Noemi Ivelj

The 18-year-old GC player thaws out after the break and can only be stopped twice with a tactical foul. In the 79th minute, she tries her hand at shooting from distance and hits the target - but not in the way you would wish. Ivelj's shot smacks Dagný Brynjarsdóttir right in the face, the Icelander collapses and is unable to continue after a brief treatment.

4.5 Midfield Lia Wälti

There's something reassuring about watching Lia Wälti play football, because you know that the ball is sure to reach a teammate, even if an opponent is glued to her back. In the 56th minute, Wälti played a dream pass to Vallotto, but the attack fizzled out. It's not a brilliant performance from Wälti, but it's solid.

3.5 Midfield Smilla Vallotto

She was THE assist provider of last year, but the 20-year-old failed to do much against Iceland. In the 33rd minute, she set up a chance for Iceland with a misplaced pass. However, it should also be mentioned that Vallotto's first competitive game in 2025 is still to come with Hammarby, so it was quite a cold start for her. The fact that she is in the starting eleven at all says a lot about the standing she has earned in the national team.

3.5 Midfield Noelle Maritz

In the first half, hardly any attacks were launched down her left flank, so perhaps she should have made herself heard. In the second half, too, there is little to see of Maritz going forward in terms of defensive work, and there is nothing to criticize about the Aston Villa regular.

5 Attack Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib celebrated her 18th birthday on January 30 and scored her first goal in a Barça shirt last week. Schertenleib showed her class time and again against Iceland and was by far the most eye-catching player on the pitch. In the 34th minute, it smelled like a goal, but her shot was cleared for a corner by a defender. It's a shame that the final pass never arrives on this evening. Are the passes too imprecise, the teammates not quick enough or the opponents too alert? It's probably a mixture of everything.

3.5 Attack Iman Beney

When Pia Sundhage talks about Iman Beney, she goes into raptures. Not so much after the game against Iceland. The 18-year-old YB player remained pale for once and was substituted in the 60th minute.

4 From the 60th minute for Beney Alayah Pilgrim

In stoppage time, she stops a counter-attack with a monster tackle and is rightly shown a yellow card - it's a tactical foul at the right time. Before that, she had already helped out at the back. She only had a half-chance in front of goal, but her performance was exemplary.

– From the 84th minute for Crnogorcevic Nadine Riesen

Too short for a rating.

From the 84th minute for Vallotto Alena Bienz

Too short for a rating.

Telegram

Switzerland - Iceland 0:0

Zurich. 7718 spectators. - SR Adamkova (CZE).

Switzerland: Herzog; Calligaris, Bühler, Stierli; Crnogorcevic (84. Riesen), Ivelj, Wälti, Vallotto (84. Bienz), Maritz; Schertenleib, Beney (60. Pilgrim).

Iceland: Runarsdottir; Arnardottir (73. Arnadottir), Viggosdottir, Sigurdardottir, Heidarsdottir; Johannsdottir (92. Augustsdottir), Vilhjalmsdottir, Brynjarsdottir (82. Hauksdottir); Eiriksdottir (92. 92. Halldorsdottir), Jonsdottir, Asgeirsdottir (73. Jessen).

Remarks: Switzerland without Reuteler (injured). Cautions: 25. Stierli. 71st Johannsdottir. 76. Brynjarsdottir. 92. Pilgrim.