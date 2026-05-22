Sydney Schertenleib will face Lyonnes with Barça in the Champions League final on Saturday. Imago

FC Barcelona against Olympique Lyonnes: Two giants will face each other in the women's Champions League final in Oslo on Saturday at 6.00 pm.

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The record winners from France, who have won a total of eight titles, will face the women of FC Barcelona. Although the Spaniards have only won three of their six appearances in the final, unlike Lyon, they have always reached the final since 2021.

Schertenleib ahead of her second final

With them also Sydney Schertenleib. The 19-year-old Swiss international will be making her second final in the premier class. However, she will have to make do with short appearances this season too. "Of course I sometimes wish I could get more minutes in the big games," Schertenleib told SRF. But she knows her place in the team around world footballers Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas. "I'll be ready so that if I play, I can make my contribution and we can bring the trophy to Barcelona."

It would be Barcelona's fourth this season - they have already won the league, the cup and the Spanish Super Cup. But a look at the season so far shows just how evenly matched the game is likely to be at the weekend. After the league phase, both teams have five wins and one draw.

Evenly matched game awaits

The finalists also remained in commanding form in the knockout rounds, but Barcelona provided the bigger exclamation marks than Lyon with a 12-2 aggregate score against Real Madrid and a 5-3 win over Bayern Munich. The French side won 4-1 against Wolfsburg and 4-3 against last year's winners Arsenal. "What sets us apart from many teams, apart from the players, is our focus," says Schertenleib. Even with a 4-0 lead at half-time, the team wants to score more goals.

Saturday will show whether they can do that against Lyon. The teams have met five times so far, with the French team winning four times. Barcelona have only won once - in the 2024 Champions League final.

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