After relegation with the national team, a sense of achievement with the club: Sydney Schertenleib wins the Spanish Cup with FC Barcelona Keystone

The women of FC Barcelona with Swiss international Sydney Schertenleib win the Spanish Cup after the championship.

The Catalans beat Atlético Madrid 2-0 in the final in front of 8,000 spectators in Huesca. Schertenleib came on in the 89th minute for two-time world player Alexia Putellas.

The 18-year-old from Zurich, who was relegated from Nations League A with the national team at the beginning of the week, will now be given a short break. Schertenleib will not start until the third week of preparations for the home European Championships. This begins on July 2 in Basel against Norway.