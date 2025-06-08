  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spain Schertenleib wins the double with Barcelona

SDA

8.6.2025 - 09:58

After relegation with the national team, a sense of achievement with the club: Sydney Schertenleib wins the Spanish Cup with FC Barcelona
After relegation with the national team, a sense of achievement with the club: Sydney Schertenleib wins the Spanish Cup with FC Barcelona
Keystone

The women of FC Barcelona with Swiss international Sydney Schertenleib win the Spanish Cup after the championship.

Keystone-SDA

08.06.2025, 09:58

The Catalans beat Atlético Madrid 2-0 in the final in front of 8,000 spectators in Huesca. Schertenleib came on in the 89th minute for two-time world player Alexia Putellas.

The 18-year-old from Zurich, who was relegated from Nations League A with the national team at the beginning of the week, will now be given a short break. Schertenleib will not start until the third week of preparations for the home European Championships. This begins on July 2 in Basel against Norway.

More from the department

Nati-Juweil with mini-mission. Sydney Schertenleib wins the double with Barça

Nati-Juweil with mini-missionSydney Schertenleib wins the double with Barça

Nati grades for the win against Mexico. Ndoye the best ++ Xhaka remains pale ++ Rieder convinces

Nati grades for the win against MexicoNdoye the best ++ Xhaka remains pale ++ Rieder convinces

"You have to work for luck"What Yakin, Embolo, Rieder and Jashari had to say about the win against Mexico