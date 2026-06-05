The Swiss women's national team has reason to celebrate. Imago

The Swiss women's national team beat Malta 6:1 in the opening match at the AIL Arena in Lugano and secured group victory in the World Cup qualifiers. The players in the individual critique.

Patrick Lämmle

4 Livia Peng

Peng doesn't get a chance to distinguish herself. At first glance, she looks unfortunate when conceding a goal from long range, but there is no question of a goalkeeping error. Even national team coach Rafel Navarro agreed after the game.

4 Nadine Riesen

Apart from a ricochet (21st), rock solid. Runs up and down the line. Strong, how she stole the ball from her opponent in the 63rd minute and thus prevented a top chance.

4 Viola Calligaris

In the 16th minute, Calligaris is at the second post after a set-piece situation and it looks like she's about to make a bicicletta. Unfortunately, she doesn't. It could have been another dream goal. At least she gets a corner. Defensively, she is rarely challenged. A solid performance, but not much more.

4.5 Noelle Maritz

Maritz is calmness personified, which is also evident on Friday evening. She is played on once by Peng, although she has an opponent breathing down her neck. No problem, Maritz simply does a pirouette and the problem is solved. In the 55th minute, she also made a very strong defensive tackle on an otherwise fairly quiet evening.

4 Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The record international does a decent job as a full-back, but all in all remains pretty inconspicuous. In the 83rd minute, she makes way for Ella Touon.

5 Géraldine Reuteler

In the 70th minute, she made a sliding tackle, not in order to knock over an opponent, but rather to chip the ball past the goalkeeper and into the net. A great save. Her free-kick cross, which Xhemaili took directly and converted to make it 3:1, was also beautiful.

4.5 Lia Wälti

The fact that the captain was substituted in the 67th minute had nothing to do with her performance. Navarro even says it was perhaps her best international match under him. Wälti played confidently, but did not make a big impression. After her corner, which she took with her weaker left foot, the ball deflected off a Maltese player and found Csillag, who nodded home to make it 4-1.

6 Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib has won the quadruple with Barça, i.e. every title there is to win, most recently the Champions League. In arguably the best team in the world, she has to line up at the back more often than she would like, but in the national team she is THE attraction. With her dream goal to make it 1:0 (8'), she secured her place in the history books as the first goalscorer in the new stadium. She prepares the 2:1 with great skill. However, Schertenleib did not return to the pitch after the break. Her substitution was more of a precautionary measure, says Navarro. In the first half, she had to be tended to after a painful collision.

5 Seraina Piubel

On June 2, Pubel celebrated her 26th birthday, three days later she was in the starting eleven for the first time in over a year and repaid their trust with a goal to make it 2-1. In the 30th minute, she would have made the score 3:1, but her drop kick from sixteen meters sailed just over the crossbar. She was substituted in the 67th minute.

5 Aurélie Csillag

Csillag has incredible power and is almost unstoppable for her opponents. In the 40th minute, she climbs highest and nods the ball powerfully into the net to make it 4:1. She then scored a second goal in the 53rd minute, but the referee blew the whistle too early and awarded Switzerland a penalty for a handball. The referee also apologized to her afterwards, says Csillag in the mixed zone. The Liverpool striker was the most eye-catching player on the pitch until she was substituted with a quarter of an hour to go, but she failed to capitalize enough. If she develops a greater killer instinct, however, she will certainly provide the national team with many more wonderful moments in the future.

5 Riola Xhemaili

It's wonderful how she takes Reuteler's cross directly and scores to make it 3:1 and then later adds the 6:1. However, the 1:1 in the meantime came after a bad pass from Xhemaili and she also missed a penalty. A good performance with blemishes. After the game, she explains with a broad grin on her face that Valon Behrami - the ex-NATI crack was in the stadium with his wife Lara Gut-Behrami - had told her that even the best sometimes miss a penalty. She personally got a bit upset about it. "But well, if Behrami himself says that, then it's true."

Substitute players

5 From the 46th minute for Schertenleib Lia Kamber

After the break, Kamber replaced the strong Sydney Schertenleib, who remained out with an injury. The 20-year-old, who has had a strong season with Union Berlin, also did well. She initiated the action that ultimately led to the penalty, which was well worth seeing. She also comes close to scoring, but the goalkeeper just manages to keep her shot out, albeit directly at the feet of Xhemaili, who scores to make the final score 6:1.

– From the 67th minute for Piubel Smilla Vallotto

She initiated the 6:1 with a superb pass from her own half of the pitch. Before that, she narrowly misses the target with a header. Too short for a score.

– From the 67th minute for Wälti Coumba Sow

Has a chance to score after coming on as a substitute, but is unable to capitalize. Too short to score.

– From the 76th minute for Csillag Leila Wandeler

In the 79th minute, she outdances her opponent beautifully and plays a good cross to the middle. Unfortunately, Vallotto is unable to convert the impressive assist into a goal. Too short for a score.

– Off for 83rd minute Crrnogorcevic Ella Touon

Too short to score.