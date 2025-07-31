Bayer star Patrik Schick believes that Granit Xhaka is hard to replace. IMAGO/Sven Simon

Following the departure of several key players, Bayer striker Patrik Schick believes the runners-up are no longer competitive in the title race. The Czech's biggest regret is the loss of Granit Xhaka.

DPA dpa

Bayer Leverkusen's goalscorer Patrik Schick is urgently calling for reinforcements for the Werkself squad following the departure of several key players. "The most important players are gone, of course that hurts. We hope that we can bring in a few more good players. At the moment, we're not in a position where we can fight for the title," said Schick in an interview with pay-TV channel Sky.

After the season, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong (both Liverpool), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) and most recently Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), several key players left the runners-up. Amine Adli has also expressed his desire to leave. The 25-year-old would like to move to Wolverhampton. "As a striker, Florian was the most important player for me. That's a big loss," said the Czech. "We can't replace Florian with the quality he had."

Schick: "Xhaka was a leader"

From the 29-year-old's point of view, however, Xhaka's departure weighs heaviest within the team and is the "biggest loss". "I believe that Granit is the most important player for the whole team," said Schick. "He was a leader. He was the player with the most experience and simply very important for the team."

The remaining players and the new additions must now "show personality and come out. Now is the time for the other players," emphasized the Czech international. The striker considers new signing Ibrahim Maza, who joined from Hertha BSC, to be a "good player". Schick emphasized that he also wants to lead the way confidently and with his experience.

Bayer managers disagree on consequences

Despite the major upheaval, Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes is apparently not too worried and describes the changes as a "normal team cycle", as reported by "Sport Bild". Rolfes: "There will certainly be players to fill the gaps - also in terms of leadership."

Erik ten Hag, who defended himself against the threat of Xhaka's departure at the training camp in Brazil, does not entirely share his boss's opinion. "He's too important for us to let him go. This club has already lost three important players. We won't let any more players go, that's not possible. That would neglect the structure and also the culture of the squad," said the 55-year-old.

However, according to insiders at Ten Hag, Xhaka had not felt the absolute will to keep him on board for a long time. The Dutchman is said not to have contacted the Swiss record international (135 caps) for three weeks. The non-communication did not go down well with the midfield strategist, who was still a key player under coach Xabi Alonso. In addition, his name was not mentioned when the captaincy was up for grabs.

In the end, Sunderland found a club willing to pay the 20 million demanded by Bayer. Xhaka received a three-year contract with the Black Cats and is set to earn ten million euros a year.