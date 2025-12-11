Celebration for Reus, frustration on the pitch: Despite a Brandt brace, BVB only managed a draw - and their chances of qualifying directly for the round of 16 diminished.

DPA dpa

After the disappointing 2:2 instead of a Champions League win against the Norwegian runners-up, German international Nico Schlotterbeck gave free rein to his anger. "We can go to 13 points here, and I don't think some people realize how important that is. That's why it's not bitter, it's just really bad," said the Borussia Dortmund central defender on DAZN.

"Winner mentality is also about killing the game. We didn't manage that at all," he grumbled after the game against FK Bodö/Glimt alongside Marco Reus, who was in the stadium as BVB's new ambassador and TV pundit.

A brace from Julian Brandt (18th minute/51st) was not enough for BVB to win. The two equalizers from Haitam Aleesami (42') and Jens Petter Hauge (75') spoiled the emotional return of long-time captain Reus. "That's definitely not enough," said Dortmund coach Niko Kovac.

Schlotterbeck criticizes colleagues: Expect full steam ahead

Schlotterbeck also directed his criticism at the substitutes, without naming Karim Adeyemi and Serhou Guirassy, who were brought on after 67 minutes. "When you come on in the 60th minute, I expect 30 minutes of full steam ahead," said Schlotterbeck. "It all looked nice then, we combined a bit on the right, on the left, but you have to kill and we didn't do that." Adeyemi was self-critical: "That was one of my worst games. That was nothing."

Even before kick-off, sporting director Sebastian Kehl had described the game as a "must-win", but also warned against the opponents. The 45-year-old was proved right. Given the balance of power, it should have been Dortmund's fourth win in the sixth preliminary round match. Carelessly missed chances and simple defensive errors thwarted this. Gregor Kobel even prevented an own goal and a possible defeat with a brilliant save in the final phase.

With 11 points instead of the 13 they had hoped for, Kovac's team must now fear for direct qualification for the round of 16. Dortmund are currently not among the top eight of 36 teams. In January, the Westphalians still have to play Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan.

Reus to be BVB ambassador in future

Before the game, the majority of the 81,365 spectators were still in raptures. The 36-year-old Reus was celebrated as a TV pundit in front of the south stand on his return from Los Angeles. Reus, who now plays for LA Galaxy in the US MLS league, will in future act as an ambassador for his home club. BVB made this official during the match.

BVB initially dominated the game against the Norwegian runners-up from the small town of 43,000 inhabitants north of the Arctic Circle. The four changes to Dortmund's starting eleven compared to the 2-0 win over Hoffenheim in the league on Sunday were hardly noticeable.

Guirassy replacement Fábio Silva sounds the alarm up front this time

Fábio Silva in particular, who was given a chance to start in place of the struggling goalscorer Guirassy, raised the alarm up front and set up Brandt to make it 1-0. It was the 29-year-old's 500th competitive match as a professional. Maximilian Beier should have increased the lead after a beautiful Silva pass, but headed miserably wide of the goal. The 23-year-old replaced Adeyemi, who was also initially rested this time.

Meanwhile, permanent player Daniel Svensson had to come on again after half an hour because Waldemar Anton had to be substituted with a suspected thigh strain. At that point, Dortmund could have already taken a bigger lead. Instead, Bodö equalized after a set-piece, as the BVB defence was collectively asleep following a short corner and central defender Aleesami was able to head in from close range without any pressure.

Dortmund's dominance was even greater after the changeover. At times, however, the attacking play still seemed too static. However, Brandt quickly stepped up his game by heading a deflected Beier header over the line. BVB then recklessly gave the game away. Even the introduction of Guirassy and Adeyemi did not help. The underdogs equalized again in a brief spell of superior numbers. Aarón Anselmino had left the pitch injured, but Emre Can had not yet been substituted for him.