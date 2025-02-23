FC Basel squandered a 2-0 lead in St.Gallen and took just one point from the Kybunpark after conceding two late goals. Defensive boss Dominik Schmid and coach Celestini are disappointed after the draw.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel collapses in St.Gallen in the closing stages and concedes two late goals.

FCB defender Schmid is disappointed after the game and even speaks of a defeat.

Coach Celestini is also disappointed. With his substitutions, he actually wanted to prevent goals conceded from set pieces, but ultimately achieved the opposite. Show more

"For me, this is a defeat. It's our own fault that we didn't manage to hold on and concede two more goals like that," said Schmid in an interview with blue Sport after the game.

The anger is written all over the FCB defense boss's face. He was particularly annoyed by the manner in which the two late goals were conceded, both of which came from corners. When the Espen scored the equalizer, it was Schmid himself who decisively obstructed team-mate Marwin Hitz in goal.

"I apologized to Marwin, it was stupid," said Schmid, but said firmly: "The second goal we conceded annoyed me more. The fact that we concede a corner so easily and then get the 2:2 is typical. You don't have to be surprised if we don't get the points in the end."

Celestini's Shaqiri poker doesn't work out

Coach Celestini is also disappointed after St.Gallen's late comeback. "That's a shame, you have to take three points. We made too many simple mistakes."

Celestini is certain that only a set-piece situation could have helped the opponents in the final phase. "We controlled the game and had to win. Only a corner kick or a free kick can give St.Gallen a point at this moment."

But although Celestini smells a rat and reacts accordingly, he can't put his finger on it. His idea: he wants to rely on air sovereignty. It doesn't help that Shaqiri grabs his forehead like Stan Wawrinka during his substitution and gives his team-mates a once-over. Should the Basel star perhaps have stayed on the pitch?

"Shaqiri is smaller than Baró," Celestini disagrees, pointing to the average height of his team, which should have helped with the decisive corner kicks in the final phase. "We had perhaps the biggest team we've ever fielded on the pitch."

More videos from the department