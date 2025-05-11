After the 5:2 victory against Lugano, players, coaches and fans are already in a masterful celebratory mood. The probability that the world will end in the next few days is probably greater than that FCB will lose the title.

After the 5:2 victory in Lugano, it is clear that FC Basel will be champions this season. Players, coaches and fans are celebrating the victory accordingly.

However, Basel are not yet officially champions. For that, YB would have to pick up at least one more point in Geneva on Sunday.

So if Servette do not win, the championship celebrations will take place on Sunday at the "Barfi". Show more

Once again, Xherdan Shaqiri puts on a great show on Saturday evening. With a hat-trick within ten minutes, scored while short-handed, the man with the magic foot led Basel to a 5:2 victory in Lugano.

Basel now have a 12-point lead over Servette. And even if Basel lose their last three games and Geneva take maximum points from their last four games, FCB will still remain top, as Servette have a goal difference that is 42 goals worse.

The joy in the Basel camp after the triumph is correspondingly great. Dominik Schmid says: "I think everyone now knows where we're heading in the next few days." Where to? "To the Barfi!" To Barfüsserplatz in Basel, of course, where the team is always celebrated by the fans after winning a title. When asked about Shaqiri, Schmid comes up trumps with a declaration of love: "Thank you Shaq for scoring so many goals and assists. We love you in Basel. We love you!"

FCB coach Fabio Celestini is also already in a celebratory mood. While he gives an interview to blue Sport, the fans chant his name. For a brief moment, he interrupts the interview and turns to the fans to celebrate. "Now we can say we're champions."

For it to be official on Sunday, YB and Servette still have to play(4.30pm live on blue Sport). If the Bernese side pick up at least one point in Geneva, the title is now mathematically out of Basel's grasp. For the first time ever, FCB would be sofa champions.

If this happens, Basel will be well prepared. Because despite the Eurovision Song Contest, nothing would stand in the way of a championship celebration on Barfüsserplatz.