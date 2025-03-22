Right-back Isaac Schmidt also draws attention to himself with offensive actions in the test match against Northern Ireland. Keystone

Isaac Schmidt used the Belfast showcase to promote himself. The 25-year-old could become an option for the defense, but has one big problem: his situation at the club.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Isaac Schmidt impresses on his debut for the national team. Coach Yakin is "very satisfied" with the performance of the versatile winger.

Schmidt has hardly gained any match practice this season following his move from St.Gallen to English club Leeds (2nd division).

Schmidt emphasizes that he has to be patient at the club. Show more

When Schmidt appeared before the media at the training camp in Almancil, he surprised everyone with his good command of German. After the test match against Northern Ireland, however, he preferred to answer in French. The reason: "This is a very emotional moment for me. It's already difficult for me to find the right words."

Schmidt had just played his first international match - and right from the start. The Lausanne native played an impressive game on the right side of defense. He won running duels and made the desired offensive impact. "It was a great honor for me to be able to play in this team," said Schmidt. "It wasn't an easy game against a very defensive opponent on a difficult pitch, but I tried to make the most of my chance."

According to Murat Yakin, he did just that; the national team coach counted Schmidt among the winners of the test. "I was very pleased with his performance. He was very agile and also played courageously. It's a pleasure when someone makes a debut like that." Yakin chose the March date to find "more options" for the World Cup qualifiers in the fall. Given his position, Schmidt has the potential to be more than just an option.

Yakin's call surprised Schmidt

For a long time, the right side of defense was occupied by Silvan Widmer. But the 32-year-old is no longer a regular at Mainz and has made almost only brief appearances this season. And even if he finds his way back to his old strength, it is clear that he will not remain in the national team forever given his age. In the fall, Yakin deployed players such as Edimilson Fernandes (28), Kevin Mbabu (29) and Becir Omeragic (23) on the right flank. Now he has given Schmidt a chance.

Schmidt can even play on both flanks and would therefore also be a possible successor to Ricardo Rodriguez (32). The problem: Schmidt also hardly plays at the club. He moved from St. Gallen to English second division club Leeds United at the end of August and has only played 25 minutes in the league since then. He only played the full distance twice in the FA Cup.

These are figures that no player can normally expect to be called up for the national team. Schmidt explained that he was completely surprised by Yakin's call: "I didn't know the number and when I heard a German voice, I initially thought it might be a player's agent." When it turned out to be Yakin, who wanted to give him a chance after initial contact last September, Schmidt was overwhelmed. "I just thought: 'Wow. His call triggered a lot in me."

In the national team, Schmidt is part of the ever-growing Lausanne faction, which also includes Alvyn Sanches, Joël Monteiro, Andi Zeqiri and Dan Ndoye. They all trained with the Vaud team - Schmidt and Sanches even grew up in the same neighborhood. "We spurred each other on and wanted to show that we could make it to the top," said Schmidt.

Next season in the Premier League?

Schmidt made his breakthrough at St. Gallen, where he was converted from winger to full-back. He had previously only played this position sporadically at Lausanne. However, he did not lose his offensive drive. When Leeds United came knocking and offered him a four-year contract, neither he nor the club could say no. President Matthias Hüppi said at the farewell ceremony that it was probably the most economically significant transfer in the club's history. And for Schmidt, the move to the motherland of football was a dream come true.

After a good seven months, Schmidt's interim assessment is mixed. "After a year in which I've barely played, I'm inevitably asking myself what happens next. But I also have to look at the circumstances." Schmidt only joined the new team at the end of the transfer window, and it was already working well. Leeds are currently in first place in the table and are therefore clear candidates for promotion.

Schmidt himself cannot yet estimate what that would mean for him. What is clear, however, is that he would hardly have a better chance of playing in the Premier League. "The club officials have assured me that they are planning with me for the long term. I just have to be patient and wait for my chance." But patience is sometimes difficult. A football career is limited in time. At 25, Schmidt still has a long way to go, but he is no longer a young player.

At the same time, Schmidt emphasized that the higher level of training in Leeds alone has taken him further than at the start of the season. His performance in Belfast underlined this. Nevertheless, it is clear that if he is to get more opportunities to play, he needs to get more match practice at the club.

