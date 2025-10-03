Having a good run: Joël Schmied with 1. FC Köln. Picture: Keystone

Said El Mala gives 1. FC Köln a win at Hoffenheim with Bernese defender Joël Schmied.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Super dribbler Said El Mala has led 1. FC Köln to another win in the Bundesliga after two defeats in a row. Cologne's young star scored the goal of the day in the 16th minute in front of 30,150 spectators in the sold-out Sinsheim Arena in a 1-0 win at TSG Hoffenheim, who were previously level on points.

For one night at least, the newly promoted side, for whom Joël Schmied played in a three-man defense, are in fourth place in the Champions League with ten points. Hoffenheim, on the other hand, have to look down after their third winless game in a row.