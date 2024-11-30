A week ago, a medical emergency occurred in the Challenge League match between Vaduz and Stade Nyonnais after a hit to the head. A week later, Vaduz coach Marc Schneider explains to blue Sport how his team has coped with the shock.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you A week ago, the Challenge League match between Stade Nyonnais and FC Vaduz had to be abandoned.

Vaduz player Lars Traber hit Nyon captain Adriano De Pierro on the head with his foot, leaving him motionless on the ground.

A week later, Vaduz coach Marc Schneider spoke to blue Sport about the shock and explained how he and his team had coped with the incident. Show more

The 15th round Challenge League match between Stade Nyonnais and Vaduz had to be abandoned after a few minutes due to a medical emergency.

Vaduz's Lars Traber hit Nyon captain Adriano De Pierro on the head with his foot after a corner in the 5th minute, leaving the 33-year-old lying motionless on the ground. De Pierro was treated on the pitch for around 15 minutes before being taken off and taken directly to hospital. After consulting with the coaches, referee Hajrim Qovanaj stopped the game.

During the week, De Pierro's family published an update on his state of health: "Adriano De Pierro was injured after being hit on the head and will remain in hospital for an indefinite period of time." However, his condition is stable and improving day by day.

Marc Schneider: "Of course, that affected us all"

A week later, once again on a Friday evening, FC Vaduz continued with a home match against Schaffhausen. Before the game, coach Marc Schneider came to blue Sport for an interview. When asked about the incident, he said: "Of course it affected us all, I even played with him at YB. It was already on our minds and Lars (Traber, editor's note) even more so, as he was directly involved."

Schneider explains that they spoke a lot with Traber during the week: "That kept him very busy and still does. Nevertheless, we have the feeling that it's probably best to play again, that it will be out of his head at some point."

Traber played through the game on Friday evening against Schaffhausen. After trailing 2-0, the Liechtenstein side managed to equalize in the 95th minute to make it 2-2.

After last week's shock match, FC Stade Nyonnais continue their campaign this Saturday evening in Belinzona.