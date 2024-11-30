  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Opponent hit on the head Schneider on shock moment: "It's still bothering Traber"

Sandro Zappella

30.11.2024

A week ago, a medical emergency occurred in the Challenge League match between Vaduz and Stade Nyonnais after a hit to the head. A week later, Vaduz coach Marc Schneider explains to blue Sport how his team has coped with the shock.

30.11.2024, 10:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A week ago, the Challenge League match between Stade Nyonnais and FC Vaduz had to be abandoned.
  • Vaduz player Lars Traber hit Nyon captain Adriano De Pierro on the head with his foot, leaving him motionless on the ground.
  • A week later, Vaduz coach Marc Schneider spoke to blue Sport about the shock and explained how he and his team had coped with the incident.
Show more

The 15th round Challenge League match between Stade Nyonnais and Vaduz had to be abandoned after a few minutes due to a medical emergency.

Vaduz's Lars Traber hit Nyon captain Adriano De Pierro on the head with his foot after a corner in the 5th minute, leaving the 33-year-old lying motionless on the ground. De Pierro was treated on the pitch for around 15 minutes before being taken off and taken directly to hospital. After consulting with the coaches, referee Hajrim Qovanaj stopped the game.

During the week, De Pierro's family published an update on his state of health: "Adriano De Pierro was injured after being hit on the head and will remain in hospital for an indefinite period of time." However, his condition is stable and improving day by day.

Marc Schneider: "Of course, that affected us all"

A week later, once again on a Friday evening, FC Vaduz continued with a home match against Schaffhausen. Before the game, coach Marc Schneider came to blue Sport for an interview. When asked about the incident, he said: "Of course it affected us all, I even played with him at YB. It was already on our minds and Lars (Traber, editor's note) even more so, as he was directly involved."

Schneider explains that they spoke a lot with Traber during the week: "That kept him very busy and still does. Nevertheless, we have the feeling that it's probably best to play again, that it will be out of his head at some point."

Traber played through the game on Friday evening against Schaffhausen. After trailing 2-0, the Liechtenstein side managed to equalize in the 95th minute to make it 2-2.

After last week's shock match, FC Stade Nyonnais continue their campaign this Saturday evening in Belinzona.

More Challenge League

Magnin shows blue Sport his childhood home.

Magnin shows blue Sport his childhood home"Now you know why I have such a big 'purr'"

Super League. Daniel Gygax thinks Lugano is ready for the title and Basel is sexy again

Super LeagueDaniel Gygax thinks Lugano is ready for the title and Basel is sexy again

Nati notes on the 0:6 debacle. Lehmann and Crnogorcevic put the brakes on ++ You can only feel sorry for Herzog

Nati notes on the 0:6 debacleLehmann and Crnogorcevic put the brakes on ++ You can only feel sorry for Herzog

National team. What the Swiss women's footballers will take away from the 0:6 debacle

National teamWhat the Swiss women's footballers will take away from the 0:6 debacle

Bundesliga. St. Pauli wins promotion duel against Kiel

BundesligaSt. Pauli wins promotion duel against Kiel