FC Winterthur had to wait 12 games of the season for their first win. The relief at the bottom club is correspondingly great after the turnaround against Servette.

Luca Betschart

Double goalscorer Theo Golliard says: "There were games before that we could have won. But it took 12 games."

The relief is also palpable for Randy Schneider. "It was a load off my mind," admits the scorer of the interim 3:1. Show more

After 45 minutes of play, there is not much to suggest that FC Winterthur can end its long drought and secure its first Super League victory in the 12th game of the season. Patrick Rahmen's team came under enormous pressure against Servette before the break and fell 1-0 behind. The result was still the best thing from Winterthur's point of view.

But when the home team returned to the pitch at Schützenwiese a good 15 minutes later, they showed a completely different face. "We set our sights high for the second half and wanted to be more courageous," said Randy Schneider in an interview with blue Sport. "We know that we can play football. If we let the ball run, Servette will also struggle. We did that from the start in the second half."

Golliard's brace: "Who scores the goals is not important"

The reward: Theo Golliard scored twice in the 52nd and 54th minutes to turn the game on its head. "Who scores the goals isn't very important. But I'm very happy that I scored twice today," said the double goal scorer and match winner. Winterthur never let the lead slip away and ultimately won the game 4:2.

"We've waited a long time for this first win. But we deserved it today. There have been games before that we could have won. But it took 12 games," says Golliard. Schneider admits: "It was a load off my mind. It's so nice to get the first win after 12 rounds. It was a long dry spell. I'm going to celebrate tonight, it was a great game. A huge compliment to the team."

"At some point it will tip over"

The relief is also evident in coach Patrick Rahmen. "When you have a dry spell like that, it gets harder and harder, not easier. Nevertheless, you have to keep your confidence up, keep at it and put in the effort. I told the team that if you do that, things will turn around at some point. Sometimes it goes quicker, sometimes you have to be more patient," said Rahmen, noting: "Today we were able to reward ourselves at the end. I think we deserved it because of the second half."

