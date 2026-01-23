Marc Schneider led Vaduz from the lower ranks of the Challenge League to the Super League. The 46-year-old speaks with Keystone-SDA about injustice in soccer, conviction, and the role of luck.

His team is expected to control the ball in the Super League as well: Vaduz coach Marc Schneider has a clear vision of “his” style of soccer

Marc Schneider, Is Soccer Unfair?

(laughs) Yeah, sure.

Wieso?

In the end, decisions are always made by people who are under stress. It can't always be fair—that's impossible.

Let's stick to the game itself, which can sometimes be unfair. You must have felt like you were in the wrong movie on Sunday in Lugano when, despite having clearly more chances, you suddenly found yourselves down 0–2 just before halftime.

But that has nothing to do with fairness or unfairness; it’s about your own performance, your own decisions, and your own actions. You’re responsible for whether things go in your favor or against you. We didn’t score any goals, and that’s why we suddenly found ourselves down 0–2. We simply weren’t good enough, and that’s why it’s not unfair.

But undeserved.

I wouldn’t put it that way. We would have deserved it if we’d scored those goals. Dejan Djokic’s shot could just as easily have hit the inside post and gone in from there, instead of bouncing back out. That has less to do with a lack of ability and more to do with bad luck. Luck or bad luck—even if no one wants to hear it—are two important factors in soccer. But in the end, quality prevails. And we lacked that in a few situations on Sunday.

On the one hand, in the offense with a lack of finishing ability, and on the other hand, in the defense when defending set pieces.

Exactly, it takes both. The two goals we conceded on set pieces are frustrating. I always tell my players: Do everything you can to make sure we don’t concede a goal. If it’s your turn to defend but the other player can simply jump higher than you or has better timing, then you might concede a goal—that’s just part of soccer. It bothers me when a player has no opponent within two meters of him. But even here, it’s all a matter of communication and the decisions made on the field. Those weren’t perfect in either situation.

Before the season, you stated that you had no intention of deviating from your possession-based approach even at a higher level. Do you feel more confident in that approach after the first game in the Super League?

Absolutely. I’m convinced that this will work at a higher level, too. We played against the team that probably had the most possession in the entire league last year. And we had more possession on Sunday (51 to 49 percent—Ed.). I can already hear the critics saying: Possession doesn’t score goals. That’s certainly part of the truth. But I’d still rather have the ball than be chasing after it. For me, my chances of scoring a goal increase when I have the ball.

What is the biggest difference between the Challenge League and the Super League?

Nothing is handed to you in the Super League. You have to work much harder to score a goal. At the same time, you can’t afford to make many mistakes, or you’ll concede one. The individual quality is simply much better. The passes find their mark, the first touches are spot-on, and the shots are on target.

You took over FC Vaduz in February 2024 when they were in 8th place in the Challenge League and led them to the Super League after two and a half seasons. Be honest: Would you have thought such a turnaround was possible when you signed with the club?

Yes, otherwise I wouldn't have signed. I was convinced that a lot was possible in this environment and with this club, that I could help the team at the time avoid relegation and then calmly implement my style of soccer. The people here don't lose patience right away. That was the deciding factor for me.

You secured promotion to the Super League last season in a nail-biting finale against Aarau, decided over the course of several matchdays. Even after the unfortunate loss in your head-to-head matchup on the penultimate matchday and slipping to second place, you exuded confidence. Where does that come from?

Before the season, we set an internal goal of finishing in the top two. I reminded the team of that right after the game against Aarau: “We still have a chance to move up. Maybe not directly—that’s no longer in our own hands. But definitely through the promotion playoff. And if there’s a spot to be had, we have to be there.” I was convinced that we would be promoted—one way or another.

Last season certainly sparked some interest. Were there any offers that made you think twice?

No.

But there have been offers, right?

"«Maybe.» (smiles)»"

Why did you decide to stay in Vaduz anyway? What makes this location special?

There are several factors: I have a family, one of my children is still in school, and the environment is a good fit. We’ve been promoted, and I want to prove myself with this team in the Super League—which is a major challenge that I find very rewarding. It’s a huge challenge and an opportunity to show that you can achieve a lot even with limited resources.

On Sunday, there will be a clash between the cup champions and St. Gallen. Would you call this matchup against our big neighbor a derby?

Yes, we call it a derby here. Last year, the game against Wil was our derby. This year, the match against St. Gallen is the Eastern Switzerland derby. We’re really looking forward to it.

Both teams played in European competition during the week, though Vaduz has significantly more experience dealing with the dual demands. Is that an advantage for your team?

No, I don't think that matters. It's funny, really: Everyone wants to compete in European tournaments. But as soon as you're in them, all anyone talks about is the double burden. Yet it's a huge privilege—for the players, the coaches, and the whole club. I see far more advantages than disadvantages. That way, everyone gets their playing time.

What changes when you have to play every three days?

It's great—you never have to train. I always loved that as a player.

But for a coach, it's a challenge.

Yeah, that's true. We have to make the most of the time we have left. The good thing is: We have a core group of about 16 players who were here last season and know exactly how we want to play. At the end of the day, it’s great when you get to play—that’s when you learn the most. And as a coach, I can also get more out of it than from a practice session. Nothing can replace a game.

Finally, we have to revisit the topic of fairness. In your first home game in the Super League in more than five years, you’ll have to play without starting goalie Leon Schaffran. Was the red card he received in Lugano shortly before the end of the game justified?

No, not for me. It wasn’t enough for a red card, even if it probably wasn’t a wrong call according to the rules. There was contact, but if that’s supposed to be the standard, then I’ll just go down every time I feel the slightest thing. I think the intent is bad; it’s not in the spirit of the sport. Soccer is a contact sport—not every bit of contact is a foul. And I’d say the same thing if the call had gone the other way.