FC Basel failed to get beyond a goalless draw against Lausanne on matchday 17 of the Super League. The pressure on coach Ludovic Magnin is increasing, blue Sport expert Christian Schneuwly also believes.

"We had more possession, more chances and did more for the game. They just play long balls and come away with a point. No words," said an annoyed defender Flavius Daniliuc.

blue Sport expert Christian Schneuwly believes that coach Ludovic Magnin will not have an easy last week before the winter break. Show more

FC Basel are still struggling in the Super League. Coach Ludovic Magnin's team followed up their last-minute win in Winterthur with a 0-0 draw against Lausanne on Sunday - despite FCB being able to play with one man more from the 59th minute and the sending off of Lekoueiry.

"You could say it was once again down to a lack of chances. But that's too easy. I'm disappointed again," said defender Flavius Daniliuc in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle. "We had more possession, more chances and did more for the game. They just play long balls and walk away with a point. Without words."

Another step back

In the league, Basel have only won two out of eight games in the last two months, with Shaqiri and Co. scoring just six goals. A record that does not speak well for the team and Ludovic Magnin. "That's the fate of a coach," says blue Sport expert Christian Schneuwly. "They had a little resurgence with the win against Winterthur and the good performance against Aston Villa, but they still lost. Now they're taking another step back."

The question is how many more steps back the FCB coach can take. "If you know David Degen and his emotionality, it won't be an easy last week for Ludovic Magnin," says Schneuwly.

FCB still have two games to play before the winter break. Next Wednesday is the away game at FC Luzern, before the final game next Saturday against Servette in front of a home crowd. You can watch both games live on blue Sport.

