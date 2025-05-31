  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

End of career after winning the league with GC? Schürpf: "No club is vying for me"

Jan Arnet

31.5.2025

Pascal Schürpf managed to avoid relegation with GC in the barrage. The 1-0 defeat in the second leg in Aarau could have been the last game of the 35-year-old's career, as he says in an interview with blue Sport.

31.05.2025, 10:55

31.05.2025, 11:00

The Grasshoppers are relieved after securing their place in the barrage. Especially for Pascal Schürpf. When asked by blue Sport after the game in Aarau what was going through his mind, Schürpf replied: "Maybe I'm finished. Maybe it was the last game of my career."

The attacking player will turn 36 in July and his contract with GC is coming to an end. He has often thought about a possible end to his career, but has left the decision open until now. "I would be ready to retire. But also ready to carry on." However, Schürpf admits that the thought of quitting is predominant.

Aarau do not win high enough. 0:1 defeat is enough for GC to stay in the league in the barrage second leg

Aarau do not win high enough0:1 defeat is enough for GC to stay in the league in the barrage second leg

"It would have been terrible if I had ended my career with a relegation. I've never been relegated in my career. I don't know if many players have done that who, like me, have always played against relegation," says the Basel native, who played for Lugano, Aarau, Bellinzona, Vaduz, Luzern and GC during his career and played a total of almost 300 Super League games.

He is currently lacking offers, Schürpf clarifies. "Nobody is interested in me at the moment. There is currently no team that wants me to continue playing football," he smiles. "But I'm staying relaxed and waiting to see what happens."

The reactions to GC winning the league. Oral:

The reactions to GC winning the leagueOral: "Alain Sutter has brought in a bear calm"

Football news

Will he win the Champions League?. Sommer is the 16th Swiss in a major final - only 5 have lifted a trophy

Will he win the Champions League?Sommer is the 16th Swiss in a major final - only 5 have lifted a trophy

Nati scores. And then Peng did it - only two Swiss players were good enough

Nati scoresAnd then Peng did it - only two Swiss players were good enough

Amateur footballers in the cup final. Biel sports director Ierep:

Amateur footballers in the cup finalBiel sports director Ierep: "Some of our players don't deserve anything"

Promotion not achieved again.

Promotion not achieved again"Aarau is simply not good enough for the Super League"

Clear 0:4 defeat. The Swiss national team loses to France without a chance

Clear 0:4 defeatThe Swiss national team loses to France without a chance