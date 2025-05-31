Pascal Schürpf managed to avoid relegation with GC in the barrage. The 1-0 defeat in the second leg in Aarau could have been the last game of the 35-year-old's career, as he says in an interview with blue Sport.

Jan Arnet

The Grasshoppers are relieved after securing their place in the barrage. Especially for Pascal Schürpf. When asked by blue Sport after the game in Aarau what was going through his mind, Schürpf replied: "Maybe I'm finished. Maybe it was the last game of my career."

The attacking player will turn 36 in July and his contract with GC is coming to an end. He has often thought about a possible end to his career, but has left the decision open until now. "I would be ready to retire. But also ready to carry on." However, Schürpf admits that the thought of quitting is predominant.

"It would have been terrible if I had ended my career with a relegation. I've never been relegated in my career. I don't know if many players have done that who, like me, have always played against relegation," says the Basel native, who played for Lugano, Aarau, Bellinzona, Vaduz, Luzern and GC during his career and played a total of almost 300 Super League games.

He is currently lacking offers, Schürpf clarifies. "Nobody is interested in me at the moment. There is currently no team that wants me to continue playing football," he smiles. "But I'm staying relaxed and waiting to see what happens."