GC wins the first leg of the barrage against Aarau 4:0. Quotes from the game.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Over the past few months, we've managed to get the team to show unbridled determination and quickly overcome setbacks," said Tomas Oral after the Hoppers' 4-0 win in the first leg of the barrage against Aarau.

Nevertheless, GC are aware of Aarau's strength in the Brügglifeld (second leg next Friday). Striker Pascal Schürpf emphasizes that they have not yet secured their place in the league.

Aarau coach Brunello Iacopetta wants to analyze the first leg defeat and draw the necessary conclusions by Friday. Show more

The Grasshoppers played FC Aarau to the wall in the first 45 minutes of the first leg of the barrage and deservedly went into the break with a two-goal lead. "Aarau had no chance," said GC captain Amir Abrashi on blue Sport after the game. They had put the pressure on right from the start.

At the final whistle, the scoreboard read 4:0 - a big step towards the Hoppers staying in the league. "Over the last few months, we've managed to get the team to show unbridled determination and quickly overcome setbacks," says coach Tomas Oral.

Despite the clear victory, the record champions want to remain humble. "Sensational, everything worked out. But today's game was only the first half. We know how strong Aarau are at home in the Brügglifeld. Nothing is done yet," said striker Pascal Schürpf, who scored the 2:0 in the 41st minute.

Jäckle: "We have our chance on Friday"

Aarau want to remain positive after the defeat. "GC were clearly the better team today. We have to accept that and analyze it," says Oliver Jäckle. The FCA captain believes in a turnaround: "There have been enough games in football to show that nothing is impossible. We have to believe in that, recover well and then we'll have our chance on Friday."

Coach Brunello Iacopetta has a lot to do before Friday. "I have to look at the game again and draw the right conclusions to give the team the necessary impetus and solutions," he said on blue Sport.

FC Aarau were already part of a spectacular turnaround in the barrage six years ago. However, the team that suffered was Aarau itself. In 2019, they let a 4-0 lead against Xamax slip away in the Brügglifeld and lost on penalties.

The barrage second leg will take place in Aarau next Friday, May 30. Kick-off at the Brügglifeld is at 20:30.

More comments on the game