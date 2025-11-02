  1. Residential Customers
Di Giusto amazes with overhead kick Schürpf: "Would have had back pain for three months after a goal like that"

Andreas Lunghi

2.11.2025

Matteo Di Giusto scores with a spectacular overhead kick in FC Luzern's 6:0 win over GC. His feat also amazes blue Sport experts Pascal Schürpf and Rolf Fringer.

02.11.2025, 22:57

After a strong first half with three goals, Lucerne were brimming with confidence in the second half against GC. Above all Matteo Di Giusto, who was responsible for the 1:0 after 17 minutes.

Video highlights. Luzern tear GC to pieces - Di Giusto scores twice

Video highlightsLuzern tear GC to pieces - Di Giusto scores twice

In the 66th minute, the 25-year-old then pulled off a masterstroke. Andrej Ciganik's cross from the left was deflected, Di Giusto had to readjust and flicked the ball into the net with his right foot. GC goalkeeper Justin Hammel is still there, but can no longer steer the ball over the crossbar.

"It's normally a left-footed overhead kick, so he had to turn to catch the ball with his right foot," says Rolf Fringer in the blue Sport Studio. "That was difficult!"

Pascal Schürpf's footballing heart was also set aflutter by the spectacular interlude. "We were watching YB against Basel at the same time, but when I saw the goal, I jumped up straight away."

Did the feat happen thanks to the number 11, which Schürpf once wore at FCL? "That's probably the magic of the number 11, even if you would never have seen a goal like that from me, otherwise I would have had back pain for three months afterwards. I probably wouldn't have hit the ball either," says the 36-year-old, unable to resist a quip.

Shortly after the final whistle, the protagonist himself appears rather relaxed, but is still delighted with his goal: "A goal like that doesn't happen all the time. It's incredible for me too and will certainly be remembered."

