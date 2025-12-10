The Women's Cup Final will take place for the first time on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the Schützenwiese stadium in Winterthur. Kick-off will be at 3 p.m., as announced by the Swiss Football Association.
The SFA Women's Football Directorate deliberately chose a stadium for the 50th anniversary "that stands for proximity, passion and a living football culture". After years in Zurich's Letzigrund, the Schützenwiese is set to give the finalists and Swiss women's football an additional boost with a sold-out stadium.