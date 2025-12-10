The FCZ women's team celebrates after winning the 2025 Cup Keystone

The Women's Cup Final will take place for the first time on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the Schützenwiese stadium in Winterthur. Kick-off will be at 3 p.m., as announced by the Swiss Football Association.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The SFA Women's Football Directorate deliberately chose a stadium for the 50th anniversary "that stands for proximity, passion and a living football culture". After years in Zurich's Letzigrund, the Schützenwiese is set to give the finalists and Swiss women's football an additional boost with a sold-out stadium.