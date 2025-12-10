  1. Residential Customers
For the 50th anniversary Schützenwiese to give women's cup final an extra boost

SDA

10.12.2025 - 11:31

The FCZ women's team celebrates after winning the 2025 Cup
The FCZ women's team celebrates after winning the 2025 Cup
Keystone

The Women's Cup Final will take place for the first time on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the Schützenwiese stadium in Winterthur. Kick-off will be at 3 p.m., as announced by the Swiss Football Association.

Keystone-SDA

10.12.2025, 11:31

10.12.2025, 12:24

The SFA Women's Football Directorate deliberately chose a stadium for the 50th anniversary "that stands for proximity, passion and a living football culture". After years in Zurich's Letzigrund, the Schützenwiese is set to give the finalists and Swiss women's football an additional boost with a sold-out stadium.

