GC sporting director Stephan Schwarz explains the reasons why Tomas Oral was chosen as the new coach.

Syl Battistuzzi

Stefan Schwarz, Tomas Oral is the new coach at GC - what convinced you about him?

We were impressed by his past, his work and the way he wants to get the team back on track - he will give the team defensive stability and provide an interesting variety in attack. These are facets that will enrich our game. I know the way he deals with teams from the past. In the end, that's what convinced all of us to say that Tomas Oral is our new coach.

He has now been given a contract until the end of the season. Why not longer?

Because the whole focus is on the summer. We're currently at the bottom of the table and we want to get out of there, so we don't want to look two or three years ahead just yet. Right now, the focus is on the here and now. We're at the bottom of the table, we didn't expect that. But now it has happened. Now we need to find stability and inner strength again quickly and that's why we're only going to play until the summer.

Many experts were of the opinion that in the current situation we need a coach who has already gained experience in Switzerland. Now the decision has been made in favor of a coach who has no experience in the Super League. Why is that?

I think there are many expert opinions. That's just the way it is and everyone has their own feelings and emotions. In our opinion, it doesn't matter whether someone has already worked in Switzerland or not. Many Swiss coaches who hadn't been to Germany before have gone to Germany. So that's not a relevant point for me to say that he can be successful here.

Michael Henke, a long-time companion of Ottmar Hitzfeld, is also on board as assistant coach. What were the considerations behind his appointment?

Michael Henke was already part of Tomas Oral's team anyway. They have known each other for a very long time and have worked together for many years. One hand knows what the other is doing. From that point of view, it's a well-coordinated team and it naturally helps to create a basis for success when working with the rest of the coaching team.