Two weeks ago, Stephan Schwarz was still talking to blue Sport about his transfer plans for the summer, but now he's gone from GC. In an interview, the German now says he saw his dismissal coming.

Schwarz had already suspected the separation, as confidence had waned noticeably in recent weeks. He emphasizes that he is leaving without resentment and is proud of his time at GC.

Shortly before his dismissal, Schwarz was still talking about plans for change in the summer. Now he wants to watch the last few games as a fan: "Once GC, always GC." Show more

Stephan Schwarz took over as Head of Sport at Grasshoppers in March 2024. 13 months later, he has to leave the club again. In the middle of the relegation battle. Just a few days ago, the 54-year-old was still talking about his plans to get GC back on track.

"In the summer, we want to put a new team on the pitch that perhaps already has other ambitions," Schwarz told blue Sport on April 19 on the sidelines of the GC match against Winterthur (0:1). "We need new chemistry and new energy," said Schwarz, whose contract would have run until the end of next season.

Now the club management is bringing new energy to the club - with Alain Sutter replacing Schwarz as head of sport with immediate effect. For Schwarz, however, the sudden dismissal does not come as a complete surprise. "There have been many talks and discussions in recent weeks. This always gives rise to a feeling that there is no longer the same basis of trust as there once was. That's why I suspected it, you could say," said the German in an interview with "20 Minuten".

"I'm not leaving in a bad mood"

Nevertheless, it was "an honor" for him to work for the Swiss record champions. "I'm not leaving in a bad mood and with no resentment at all. I have always given everything for this club," said Schwarz. He has not spoken to Alain Sutter, "but I wish him all the best."

He will follow the last games as a fan. Schwarz: "Once GC, always GC." Whether he will be at the Letzigrund on Saturday is doubtful, however. The Hoppers will then face FC Zurich in the derby - and absolutely need points.