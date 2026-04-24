Bastian Schweinsteiger is a big fan of Johan Manzambi. IMAGO/Sven Simon

Johan Manzambi is shaking up the Bundesliga this season. When asked about the national team star, German world champion Bastian Schweinsteiger goes into raptures on "ARD".

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the DFB Cup semi-final between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg, former German international Bastian Schweinsteiger praises youngster Johan Manzambi.

Schweinsteiger describes the Swiss as an "all-rounder" and says: "He knows what to do on every square meter of the pitch."

Schweinsteiger also believes that Manzambi could soon leave SC Freiburg for another club. The Swiss player's current market value is around 35 million euros. That would be a new record sale for the Breisgauers. Show more

"Well, I don't just like his looks, but also his footballing ability," joked Bastian Schweinsteiger during the ARD broadcast of the DFB Cup semi-final (via teleschau) when he was asked about national team star Johan Manzambi by presenter Esther Sedlaczek.

The German world champion really starts to rave about the Swiss player in Freiburg's ranks: "Manzambi is an all-rounder. He can run a lot, he's technically very good, he can dribble, he can score goals," Schweinsteiger lists - and continues: "He knows what to do on every square meter of the pitch. He also has a great attitude."

Manzambi soon to be Freiburg's record transfer?

Manzambi has already attracted attention far beyond the country's borders with his performances for the Breisgauers. The 20-year-old from Geneva has recently been linked with numerous top clubs. Among others, he is said to have attracted the interest of Real Madrid.

A big transfer for the Swiss next summer would not surprise Schweinsteiger either. "That's the kind of player where I say to myself: I don't know whether he'll still be playing for SC Freiburg next year or in two years' time, or even one level higher."

According to Transfermarkt, the midfielder's current market value is 35 million euros. That would be ten million euros more than the previous record sales of Kevin Schade (25 million euros to Brentford) and Merlin Röhl (summer 2026, 25 million euros to Everton).

However, Freiburg are likely hoping for a lot more. With good performances for Murat Yakin and the Swiss national team at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, Manzambi could push up his market value significantly in the coming months.