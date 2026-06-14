He wasn’t just on target against Haiti: Scotland’s match-winner John McGinn Keystone

After scoring against Haiti, John McGinn made an emotional gesture for his nephew Jack: He wants to give strength to all children who play soccer while wearing glasses. What’s behind this special gesture.

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It was far more than just a goal: When Scotland’s match-winner John McGinn ran jubilantly toward the stands after his decisive goal in the 1-0 victory over Haiti, his first thought wasn’t about his team’s first World Cup success in 36 years, but about his nephew Jack. McGinn cupped his hands in front of his face to form a pair of glasses—a simple but moving gesture.

“It means the world to me. I’m sure when he goes back to school, all his classmates will be talking about it,” McGinn said of the emotional gesture for his young family member, who was watching from the stands.

The nephew of the celebrated match-winner has poor eyesight and relies on glasses when playing soccer. This can be a major challenge, especially for children, McGinn explained. “When you’re younger, it’s often difficult because you feel socially excluded. That’s why I want to support him a little bit and send him some strength,” the midfielder once explained his now-famous goal celebration.

As early as Saturday night, McGinn could make his nephew proud again. Then Scotland, which has never advanced past the group stage at a World Cup, will take on the clear favorites, Morocco. Because Brazil and Morocco drew 1-1 in their opener, the “Bravehearts” are actually leading Group C. “Hopefully, lots of kids will wake up tomorrow bursting with pride,” said McGinn.

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