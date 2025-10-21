  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Third coach this season Sean Dyche becomes head coach of Ndoye and Nottingham

SDA

21.10.2025 - 11:09

Sean Dyche - here in December 2024 as Everton coach - signed a contract with Premier League 18th-placed Nottingham Forest until summer 2027.
Sean Dyche - here in December 2024 as Everton coach - signed a contract with Premier League 18th-placed Nottingham Forest until summer 2027.
Picture: Keystone

Sean Dyche takes over as head coach at Nottingham Forest. The Premier League club has announced that the 54-year-old Englishman has signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

Keystone-SDA

21.10.2025, 11:09

21.10.2025, 11:41

As a former coach of Burnley and Everton, Dyche has experience of more than 330 games in England's top flight.

The former Forest youth player succeeds Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham, where Swiss international Dan Ndoye is also under contract. The Australian was only on the sidelines at Forest for 39 days. With just five points from eight games, the club dropped to 18th in the league table.

More from the department

Training in the rain, cold showers in the dressing room. Atlético file complaint against Arsenal after final training session in London

Training in the rain, cold showers in the dressing roomAtlético file complaint against Arsenal after final training session in London

World Cup. USA wants Women's World Cup 2031 with three other countries

World CupUSA wants Women's World Cup 2031 with three other countries

Marc Giger and his football fairytale.

Marc Giger and his football fairytale"I often watched the Champions League and thought: I'm better!"

A village of 1,300 people outdoes everyone. Sweden's sensational team Mjällby pull off a football miracle

A village of 1,300 people outdoes everyoneSweden's sensational team Mjällby pull off a football miracle

Champions League. Herculean task after major upheaval

Champions LeagueHerculean task after major upheaval