Sean Dyche - here in December 2024 as Everton coach - signed a contract with Premier League 18th-placed Nottingham Forest until summer 2027.

Sean Dyche takes over as head coach at Nottingham Forest. The Premier League club has announced that the 54-year-old Englishman has signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As a former coach of Burnley and Everton, Dyche has experience of more than 330 games in England's top flight.

The former Forest youth player succeeds Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham, where Swiss international Dan Ndoye is also under contract. The Australian was only on the sidelines at Forest for 39 days. With just five points from eight games, the club dropped to 18th in the league table.