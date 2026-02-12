Sean Dyche has been sacked after four months at Nottingham Forest. It has not yet been decided who will coach the team with the Swiss Dan Ndoye Keystone

Nottingham Forest sack coach Sean Dyche immediately after the 0-0 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nottingham are 17th in the Premier League with twelve rounds to go, three points clear of the relegation places.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The departure, which the club confirmed, is the third managerial change this season under the responsibility of club owner Evangelos Marinakis: Dyche was preceded by Nuno Espirito Santo in September and Ange Postecoglou in October.

It has not yet been decided which new coach the Nottingsham players around 25-year-old Swiss striker Dan Ndoye will be given.