Lia Wälti out of action for the time being. Keystone

After an abscess last year, she now has to undergo a second operation: Lia Wälti is showing her fighting spirit on social media - and is receiving a lot of encouragement from the football world.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lia Wälti had to undergo another operation after being diagnosed with an abscess back in November.

Despite the operation, the national team player was combative and positive on social media and received a lot of encouragement. Show more

Lia Wälti missed the women's national team's last training session of the year last November: "What looked small turned out to be an abscess. Because we recognized it early, I got the help I needed," says the Arsenal international.

Now comes "the second round", the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Even though the operation was planned, it's not easy to cope with. But giving up is not an option. As always, I'm staying positive and keeping my fingers crossed for a full recovery!" Alongside the text, she posted a picture of herself on a hospital bed. There was also a video of her making the "thumbs up" gesture.

She received a lot of encouragement for her post from footballers and friends from all over the world.

A healthy Lia Wälti is indispensable for the Swiss national team. The midfielder was the linchpin of the Swiss game at the European Championships. No player in the entire tournament won as many balls in the preliminary round as Wälti. At the same time, she was always playable when in possession and had ideas.