Fabian Ruiz puts PSG on the road to victory in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Arsenal Keystone

Inter Milan face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. After winning the first leg 1:0, the French side also won the semi-final second leg against Arsenal 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Spaniard Fabian Ruiz has played 45 Champions League games up to Wednesday: 14 for Napoli, 31 for PSG. The central midfielder never scored a goal. Then came the semi-final second leg against Arsenal and Ruiz, of all people, put the Parisians on the road to victory. In the 27th minute, he took the ball with his chest on the edge of the penalty area and then finished with a half-volley in the style of a seasoned goalscorer.

Ruiz struck the heart of the visitors, who had started the game better. Arsenal had already had three promising chances to score in the first eight minutes. At this point, the Parisians once again had goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to thank, who, as so often in this knockout phase, shone with strong saves.

Arsenal slow down after a strong start

While Arsenal were unable to keep up the pace, the hosts got into the game better and created good opportunities through Chwitscha Kwarazchelia and Désiré Doué. Before the fans at the Parc de Princes could miss their top scorer Ousmane Dembélé, who was initially on the bench after suffering a thigh injury, Ruiz gave them a reassuring lead.

PSG went into the break with this lead and were never seriously threatened thereafter. Even after Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya saved a harsh handball penalty, the momentum did not change sides. On the contrary: just three minutes later, Achraf Hakimi made up for Vitinha's mistake and made it 2:0 with a long-range shot. Only now did the English side wake up again and Bukayo Saka scored the equalizer. He also had the equalizer on his feet shortly afterwards, but shot over the goal.

First French title

For the Parisians, who have often been unlucky in the Champions League in recent years, this is only their second final appearance since 2020. On 31 May, PSG will have the chance to make up for that bitter defeat in Munich of all places and win the coveted title after all.

It will be the second Italian-French Champions League final since 1993. 32 years ago, Marseille defeated AC Milan 1-0 to secure the only French team's triumph in the top flight to date. The scene of the historic victory: Munich.

Telegram

Paris Saint-Germain - Arsenal 2:1 (1:0)

Referee Zwayer (GER). - Goals: 27. Ruiz 1:0. 72. Hakimi 2:0. 76. Saka 2:1.

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes (88. Gonçalo Ramos); João Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué (74. Hernández), Barcola (70. Dembélé), Kwarazchelia.

Arsenal: Raya; Jurriën Timber (83rd White), Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly (68th Calafiori); Ödegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Gabriel Martinelli (69th Trossard).

Remarks: 69. Raya saves Vitinha's penalty. Cautions: 18th Nuno Mendes, 26th Rice, 56th Lewis-Skelly, 86th Calafiori, 86th Kvaratskhelia, 86th Saka.