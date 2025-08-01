With Basel, Servette, YB, Lugano and Lausanne-Sport, five Swiss teams are fighting for a place in the European competitions. An overview of the various qualification paths.
The path of the Swiss champions
- FC Basel, Swiss champions for the 2024/25 season, are eligible for the Champions League play-offs and must win a clash (first and second leg) to enter the league phase.
- If FCB are eliminated, they automatically qualify for the Europa League phase.
The path of the runners-up
- After Servette had to bid farewell to the Champions League in Q2, the Genevans end up in Q3 of the Europa League and must win two rounds (Q3 and the play-offs) to enter the league phase of the Europa League.
- If they win Q3 of the Europa League but lose the playoff, Geneva will automatically qualify for the conference league phase.
- If they also lose Q3 in the Europa League, they will at least qualify for the Conference League play-offs.
- European survival will then be at stake there. One win is enough to qualify for the Conference League stage; another defeat would mean the end of their European adventure.
The path of the third-placed team
- Bern's Young Boys, who finished third in the 2024/25 season, have taken over the European ticket (cup win) from double winners Basel and are eligible for the Europa League play-offs. A win guarantees entry into the league phase of the Europa League.
- A defeat leads to automatic qualification for the Conference League stage.
The path of the fourth-placed team
- After losing in Q2 of the Europa League, Lugano must compete in Q3 of the Conference League, where they need two rounds to qualify for the league phase of the Conference League (Q3 and the playoffs). A defeat in one of these two duels and the European adventure would be over.
The path of the fifth-placed team
- Lausanne-Sport, the fifth-placed team in the 2024/25 season, made it to Q3 of the Conference League. Two more rounds (Q3 and the playoffs) are needed to reach the league stage.