The number of "red" matches, i.e. matches with particularly serious incidents, continued to fall sharply in the 2024/25 season compared to previous years.

The number of serious acts of violence in Swiss professional football decreased in the past 2024/2025 season. Matches rated as non-violent increased by 8%, as reported by the Swiss Football League with reference to figures from the Swiss Situation Report on Sport.

The number of matches rated "green" in the Swiss Sport Situation Report (GSLS) rose from 267 to 290 in a pre-season comparison, out of a total of 412 matches in Switzerland's top two divisions.

At the same time, the number of matches rated "red" - i.e. matches with particularly serious incidents - fell by 33%, from 64 to 43 matches in the Super League and Challenge League compared to the previous season. The number of "yellow" matches with individual violent incidents also fell slightly.

According to the Swiss Football League (SFL), when the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) compiles the figures, it should also be noted that the majority of red and yellow ratings are due to incidents outside the stadiums or to pyrotechnic and firecracker incidents. There were hardly any incidents of violence inside the stadiums.