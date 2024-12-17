Haris Seferovic has been playing in Dubai since summer 2023. The 32-year-old feels very much at home in his new home. He talks to blue Sport about his everyday life - and about a possible return to Switzerland.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview with blue Sport, Haris Seferovic talks about his adventure in the Emirates.

The 32-year-old has been playing for Al-Wasl in Dubai since the summer of 2023. Seferovic feels "perfectly happy" and would like to continue for a few more years.

The 93-time international, who recently announced his retirement from the national team, also spoke about a possible return to Switzerland. Show more

Haris Seferovic played for Benfica Lisbon for a total of five years (2017-2022). The U17 World Cup winner was then loaned out to Galatasaray Istanbul and Celta Vigo for six months each. A return to the Portuguese club, with whom he became top scorer in the 2018/19 season, was no longer an option for the striker. He moved to Dubai in the summer of 2023. The "man from Sursee" (in the words of SRF commentator Sascha Ruefer) signed a contract with Al-Wasl that runs until 2025.

"My big goal was the European Championship in Germany. When I realized that I wouldn't be nominated, no matter how many goals I scored for Vigo, I told my manager: 'I'm open to anything. Whether in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, America or anywhere else. Bring me all the offers and we'll see which one fits best'."

In the end, it was Dubai. A move that the 32-year-old has never regretted, on the contrary. "My family and I are very happy here," says Seferovic in an interview with blue Sport. Why does he say he feels "at home" in the Emirates? "I play and score goals," is how Seferovic sums it up succinctly.

"I am multi-cultural"

Life in Dubai is good for the 93-time international (25 goals), who recently publicly called it quits with the national team. "The weather is great, you can do a lot outside," reports Seferovic. But his life hasn't changed much. "The children go to school and have to be picked up, on the whole it's no different to before, just a bit quieter," he says. He hasn't had any problems adapting: "I'm multi-cultural," smiles Seferovic. Of course there are rules about how to behave in a Muslim country. Just like everywhere else, he explains.

Seferovic won the championship with his club Al-Wasl last season. This year they are playing in the Asian Champions League. That's why he travels a lot, he explains. But despite the exertions, he is far from thinking about the end of his career. "As long as my legs keep up, I won't stop," says Seferovic, adding: "I feel in top shape at the moment." The 32-year-old would love to keep playing for another five or six years. But "as a striker, it's difficult to play until you're 40", because young talent is often in demand in this position, says the professional footballer, who has already been under contract with eleven clubs.

Return to Switzerland?

His current career plan is clear: "My goal is to stay here in Dubai." So no return to Europe? "I certainly wouldn't rule it out," says Seferovic. And a future in Switzerland? "It's an option, but not the first one."

In the end, you have to check what kind of offer is on the table and what makes sense. What does he miss most from here? "Cold air," says Seferovic with a laugh. No wonder, as it sometimes gets quite hot in his new home and the humidity is high, reports the former international striker. And although he also enjoys the desert, he also misses nature in Switzerland.