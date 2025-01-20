Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Thanks to Bayer Leverkusen, the championship race in Germany remains exciting. While team after team is gradually bowing out of the battle for the trophy, Xhaka and Co. are keeping pace with Bayern Munich. Leverkusen win their 11th competitive match in a row with a 3:1 win against Mönchengladbach. Against his former club, the national team captain once again plays a great game. In the 32nd minute, he set up the opening goal for Florian Wirtz, and in the 74th minute he set up the 3:0 with a pass to his colleague Piero Hincapié. Leverkusen are four points behind Bayern in second place in the Bundesliga and will face Atlético Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

BVB are in trouble - and a particularly bad one at that. The Black & Yellows conceded their third league defeat in a row against Frankfurt and remain stuck in 10th place. Kobel concedes two goals against Frankfurt. He had no chance on either of them. In the 1st minute, Kobel once again looks bad when building up play. The keeper tries to pass to Pascal Gross from his own sixteen, but the attempt fails because it is too imprecise. The ball ends up in the feet of the opponent and it becomes very dangerous. Larsson finishes alone in front of Kobel. However, the national team goalkeeper makes up for his mistake by saving the ball with his right shin. BVB face Bologna in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin remains a reserve for the Foals. Watched the 3-1 defeat against Leverkusen from the bench.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Although he is not on the bench like his compatriot Omlin, he is somehow only a spectator against a strong Leverkusen side. Gladbach didn't have the slightest chance against the champions. He played through in central defense without shining. Elvedi doesn't drop off either. Ultimately, the opponent is simply too big for the foals.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer's statistics include 29 minutes of playing time. A figure he last surpassed at the end of September against Heidenheim. With the score at 1:2, Widmer was supposed to turn things around against Union from the 61st minute onwards. He did not succeed. Mainz lose two league games in a row for the first time under Bo Henriksen.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Stuttgart gradually find their feet in the Bundesliga. VfB sweep SC Freiburg off the pitch 4-0 and move up to fourth place. The last five Bundesliga games have resulted in four wins and one loss. Rieder sits on the bench for the full match in his colleagues' brilliant performance.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou has no place in Sebastien Hoeness' squad on Saturday evening. The past four league games have been played without the defender.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

His loan move from Wolfsburg to Augsburg has already paid off. Zesiger is also in the starting eleven against Werder Bremen and, according to the "Augsburger Allgemeine", is a stabilizing factor in the defence. Augsburg also wins the second game with Zesiger with 2:0.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

The Bundesliga third-placed team is still missing through injury.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Suffered a torn Achilles tendon in December. Misses Freiburg also in the 0:4 against Stuttgart.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Part of the Freiburg matchday squad for the fourth time this season. However, the Geneva native does not make his second appearance. He sits on the bench.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

VfL Bochum are riding a wave of success after such a disastrous start to the season. The last five league games have resulted in three wins, one defeat and the 3-3 draw against Leipzig on Saturday. Bochum overcame a 3-0 deficit - without Loosli. He is not in the squad.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

City are City again. The champions thrashed newly promoted Ipswich 6:0. Thanks to their strong performance, the Citizens are back in a Champions League place. Akanji is in the starting eleven and has a more or less quiet evening. He is hardly challenged against singer Ed Sheeran's favorite club and does his job brilliantly. Makes way for 19-year-old Nico O'Reilly in the 72nd minute.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Bournemouth take the wind out of Newcastle's sails. After six wins in a row, the Magpies concede another defeat in the Premier League. Schär is substituted in the 46th minute with the score at 1:2. He played more confidently than the substituted Sven Botman, but looked unusually unsure in his passing game. In the end, the team loses 4-1.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Sommer had an evening in which there was absolutely nothing to do and yet he conceded a goal against Empoli. Ex-FCB striker Sebastiano Esposito sinks the ball into the net in the 82nd minute and Sommer has no chance. With the 3-1 win, Inter stay in touch with leaders Napoli (three points behind with one game less).

AC Milan Noah Okafor

The international winger has had a turbulent week. First his transfer to RB Leipzig fell through after the medical check, then he parted company with his agent. He is not part of the squad for the 0:2 against Juve.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Is still missing for Bologna due to injury.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Sits on the bench at the start of the 3-1 win against Monza. In the game from the 66th minute onwards, but fails to impress.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Plays through in midfield and for once doesn't have the best day. "The only one not in the starting eleven," wrote "Eurosport" after the game. Nevertheless, Freuler does not drop off. He does what he has to do.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Cruciate ligament injury. Also missed the 3-1 defeat against Inter.

Parma Simon Sohm

Played in the 1-1 draw against Venezia. Still in the thick of the relegation battle with Parma. Only one point separates Sohm and Co. from a relegation place. The occasional misplaced pass goes unpunished.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez scores a goal in the 3-1 defeat against Alaves. But it is the other Rodriguez (Jesus) who is on the pitch. Ricardo had to be substituted injured in the 41st minute with the score at 1-1. Bitter news for the international defender, as he had recently regained his place as a regular for the Spaniards. Rodriguez injures his thigh.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Harmonizes well with his Swiss team-mate Ruben Vargas. More influential in the attacking movement than in the opposite direction. Came off in the 94th minute and won 2-1 with Sevilla against Girona.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Second game, first starting appearance. After his brief appearance against Valencia a week ago, Vargas was showered with praise, and the fans and media also took a liking to their new winger against Girona. Had the opening goal on his feet in the 13th minute. Vargas volleys in a candle pass from Romero, but keeper Gazzaniga is able to save. The follow-up shot lands in the net. Finished in the 71st minute.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Not in the squad for the 2-1 defeat against Espanyol.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco stumble away at Montpellier. Köhn sits on the bench for the 2-1 defeat because the regular keeper has recovered.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Slips to 4th place with Monaco. Missing from Adi Hütter's squad.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Substituted in the 77th minute, he loses the ball in the center in the 82nd minute. Montpellier initiate the counter-attack and score to make it 2:1. Embolo complains that he has been fouled. The referee does not respond to the protests of the Nati player. Monaco lose at the bottom of the table.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Like Monaco, Marseille also dropped points. The South French side at least managed to earn a point against Strasbourg and drew 1-1. Garcia was in the starting eleven and for once was not the reliable and effervescent figure on the left flank. Plays a few bad passes and is occasionally overrun by his opponents. He was substituted in the 61st minute.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Absent from the squad for the draw against Lyon.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Played in defense in the sensational 2-1 win against Monaco. For Montpellier, the victory over Monaco is of immense importance in the relegation battle. Thanks to the three points, the bottom team moved five points closer to a barrage place.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Not part of the squad for the win against Monaco.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Brest celebrate their second win in a row with a 2:1 victory against Rennes. Edimilson plays through and makes it 1-0 for Hugo Magnetti in the 27th minute.

More Swiss abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

When he came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute, the game was already over. Benfica hold on to their 4-0 lead against Famalicao and stay in touch with leaders Sporting.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Still missing through injury. Meanwhile, Feyenoord drew 1-1 against Willem II and the fourth-placed team in the Dutch league will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Loses 1:4 with Fortuna Sittard against NEC. His match statistics: 77 minutes, one yellow card.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

No goal, but a yellow card in his partial appearance against Botev Plovdiv. Ludogorets extend their lead in the table to 13 points thanks to the 4-2 win.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Takes a place on the bench for once, but not for very long. Coach Hayen sends Jashari into the game after the change of ends. Bruges win 4-2 against Beerschot.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Started the turnaround against St. Truidense with his goal to make it 1:1 in the 42nd minute (penalty). Standard Liège win 2-1. Zeqiri now has seven goals and two assists after 18 games. Finished in the 79th minute.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

No noteworthy accents in the 1:1 draw against Charleroi. The 20 minutes of playing time are not enough for the winger to convince as a wild card.

Mvogo celebrates three goals with Lorient. He wins with his team against Dunkerque, keeps the score at 1-0 and because Metz wins against Paris, the lead in the table over the chasing teams grows to three points.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Takes over the lead in the table with HSV in the top match against Cologne. Finds the head of Adam Karabec in the 2nd half after a superbly taken corner kick. Marvin Schwäbe makes a miraculous save on the line. Muheim plays through in the 1:0 win against the Geissböcke. Hamburg are back at the top of the table for the first time since September 2023.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Replaced striker Dompé in the 84th minute. Mission "secure victory" succeeds.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

The Bundesliga dream is still alive. Elvedi played in the 2:1 win against Ulm and moved up to fifth place - two points behind leaders HSV.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

The race in Bundesliga 2 is so tight that KSC slipped from second to sixth place after a 2-1 defeat against Nuremberg. Hunziker is still missing through injury for the promotion hopefuls.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

Not in the KSC squad. Rupp has made one appearance in the Bundesliga 2 this season.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

On the bench for the 0-0 draw against Braunschweig. Continues to stagger around in the bottom half of the table with Schalke (13th place).

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Loses 2-1 with Ulm at Kaiserslautern. Plays through and is still in a relegation place with his club.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Fought his way back into the starting eleven after his injury lay-off. He played 59 minutes against Plymouth. Scored the winning goal to make it 1-0 after his substitution.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Leads the table with Leeds. The former FCSG player once again makes the bench in the 3-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Racioppi has yet to play a league game this season. He was not even part of the squad for the 1-0 win over Millwall.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

His goal to make it 2-2 in the 62nd minute against Banik is nothing more than a splash of color in his statistics. The capital team lost 2:4, but as it was a test match, the defeat will be quickly absorbed.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

The central defender sets up Cluj's winning goal against Gloria Buzau. In the 90th minute, with the score at 1:1, Van der Werff was penalized by his opponent after a corner kick and, after consulting the VAR, the referee pointed to the spot. After the penalty in the 84th minute, Nistor also converted the penalty in stoppage time. Cluj turned the game in their favor in the closing stages and won 2:1.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

lifts his second trophy with Al-Wasl after the 23/24 championship trophy. He wins the Qatar-UAE Super Shield with his team against Al-Sadd with 0:1. Seferovic prepares the goal in the 55th minute.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Plays a strong game in the 3-0 win against Al-Wehda. Scored shortly before the break to make it 1-0 and take his club past Ronaldo's Al-Nassr into third place.