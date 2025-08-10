  1. Residential Customers
Dream debut for Colombian Segura shoots FCZ to victory with a great volley - and also impresses defensively

Syl Battistuzzi

10.8.2025

The 1.95-metre central defender Jorge Segura from Colombia scores on his first appearance for Zurich - and also provides stability at the back. Did Zurich get a bargain on the transfer market?

10.08.2025, 21:30

It's the 66th minute: Lausanne fail to clear the ball after an FCZ corner, giving Steven Zuber plenty of time in the penalty area to plan a cross. Enough time for Jorge Segura to break away from his opponent and deliver Zuber's cross directly into Karlo Letica's goal, netting on his debut.

The Colombian only joined FC Zurich at the end of July on a three-year contract. The tall Segura (1.95 metres) moved to Watford FC in 2017, but never made an appearance in England. Instead, the former Colombian youth international was repeatedly loaned out. He has spent the last two seasons as a regular at Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

The 28-year-old central defender not only scored goals, but also kept things tight at the back with his team-mates. The premiere gives the FCZ management hope that they have made a lucky move with the free transfer.

