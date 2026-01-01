Alarm bells are ringing at Manchester City after the 1:1 draw against Chelsea: Two central defenders, Josko Gvardiol and Rúben Dias, are injured - coach Pep Guardiola warns of a precarious personnel situation.

The next day, the news spread that Antoine Semenyo was to undergo a medical check at City on Thursday. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano already gives his "here we go". The Bournemouth superstar will not solve the problems in defense, however, because he is a winger. In 19 games this season, he has scored 9 goals and set up 3 more.

On Wednesday, the London-born Ghanaian international celebrates his 26th birthday, although there probably won't be a big party. Bournemouth play Tottenham at 8.30 p.m. - it is likely to be a farewell game for Semenyo.